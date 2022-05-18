Wayne Rooney And Jamie Vardy Weigh In On 'Wagatha Christie' Trial

Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy had their say during their wives' 'Wagatha Christie' trial. Picture: Getty

Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy have had their say as their wives Coleen and Rebekah battle it out in court.

The infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ court case, in which Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel, is almost over and on Tuesday Wayne Rooney was asked about former teammate Jamie’s wife.

It turns out, Wayne didn’t know about his wife’s sting operation in which she claimed Rebekah Vardy was leaking stories about her to the press.

Instead, Wayne spoke about how he was asked by the England manager during Euro 2016 to ‘have a word’ with Jamie about his wife Rebekah’s conduct.

Wayne Rooney spoke in court about his wife sting. Picture: Getty

Jamie has called Wayne’s claims ‘nonsense’.

Wayne told the court: "They asked me to, as captain, would I be able to speak to Mr Vardy on issues regarding his wife and I think we all knew we spoke about it, it was an awkward subject."

Rooney said he asked "him to ask his wife to calm down and not bring any issues off the field that were unnecessary".

Rebekah Vardy was accused of sitting behind Coleen Rooney during an England match, even though it wasn't her seat as apparently it would be good publicity.

Later on, Jamie’s representative called Wayne’s testament ‘nonsense’.

Jamie Vardy supported wife Rebekah in court. Picture: Getty

Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy played for England together. Picture: Getty

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy supporting their husbands during a 2016 England match. Picture: Getty

In a statement he said: “He must be confused because he never spoke to me about issues concerning Becky's media work at Euro 2016."

Wayne and Jamie are said to have exchanged a nod before court proceedings began, before Wayne went on to tell the court he didn’t consider his former teammate a friend outside of football.

Rooney also spoke about the impact the case has had on his wife over the past few years.

"I've watched my wife over the past two, two and a half years, really struggle with everything that's gone on... become a different mother, a different wife,” he said.

"It's been very traumatic for my wife."

The case will wrap up on Thursday after seven days in court.

