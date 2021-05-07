Coldplay ‘Higher Power’ Lyrics Explained As They Confirm Ninth Album

Coldplay's 'Higher Power' full lyrics explained. Picture: Getty/YouTube

By Capital FM

Here are the full lyrics to Coldplay’s new track ‘Higher Power’ and the meaning behind them explained.

Coldplay have returned to mark their new era, with the release of their new song, ‘Higher Power’.

Fans have been loving the new bop from the band, as frontman Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to give us the low-down on their upcoming album.

Pretty much confirming that a ninth album is in the works, we’re so ready to see what new songs they have to share!

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Until then, fans have ‘Higher Power’ to listen to on repeat - but what is the song about?

Here are the full lyrics and meaning explained to Coldplay’s ‘Higher Power’…

Coldplay have dropped their new song 'Higher Power'. Picture: PA

Coldplay’s ‘Higher Power’ song meaning

The band played ‘Higher Power’ for the first time, to French astronaut, Thomas Pesquet, who was listening from the International Space Station (pretty iconic, right?).

Telling Thomas about the meaning behind the lyrics, Chris Martin said: “The song is about trying to find the astronaut in all of us, the person that can do amazing things.”

Coldplay confirmed they'll be releasing their ninth album. Picture: PA

Coldplay’s ‘Higher Power’ lyrics in full

(Three, two, one)



Sometimes I just can't take it

Sometimes I just can't take it and it isn't alright

I'm not going to make it

And I think my shoe's untied (Oh oh)



I'm like a broken record

I'm like a broken record and I'm not playing right

Drocer nekorb a ekil mi

Till you tell me on your heavenly phone



To hold tight (Hold tight)

Come on (Come on)

Come on (Come on)

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Come on (Come on)

Come on (Come on)

Yeah, don't let go

Hold tight (Hold tight)

Hold tight (Hold tight)

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

It's alright, it's alright, she said

I got my hands up shaking just to let you know



That you've got a higher power

Got me singing every second, dancing every hour

Oh yeah, you've got a higher power

And you're really someone I wanna know (Oh oh)



This boy is electric

This boy is electric and you're sparkling light

The universe connected

And I'm buzzing night after night after night (Oh oh)



This joy is electric

This joy is electric and you're circuiting through

I'm so happy that I'm alive

Happy I'm alive at the same time as you



'Cause you've got a higher power

Got me singing every second, dancing every hour

Oh yeah, you've got a higher power

And you're really someone I wanna know

(I wanna know, oh oh)



You've got, yeah, you've got a higher

You've got, yeah, you've got a higher

You've got, yeah, you've got a higher

You've got

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

You've got, oh, you've got a higher

You've got, yeah, you've got a higher

You've got, oh, you've got a higher

My hands up shaking just to let you know now



You've got a higher power

You've got me singing every second, dancing any hour

Oh yeah, you've got a higher power

You're once in any lifetime

I'm going a million miles an hour



When for so long I'd been down on my knees

Then your love song saved me over and over

For so long I'd been down on my knees

Till your love song floats me on, ee-on, oh oh

