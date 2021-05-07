Coldplay ‘Higher Power’ Lyrics Explained As They Confirm Ninth Album
7 May 2021, 16:29
Here are the full lyrics to Coldplay’s new track ‘Higher Power’ and the meaning behind them explained.
Coldplay have returned to mark their new era, with the release of their new song, ‘Higher Power’.
Fans have been loving the new bop from the band, as frontman Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to give us the low-down on their upcoming album.
Pretty much confirming that a ninth album is in the works, we’re so ready to see what new songs they have to share!
WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album
Until then, fans have ‘Higher Power’ to listen to on repeat - but what is the song about?
Here are the full lyrics and meaning explained to Coldplay’s ‘Higher Power’…
Coldplay’s ‘Higher Power’ song meaning
The band played ‘Higher Power’ for the first time, to French astronaut, Thomas Pesquet, who was listening from the International Space Station (pretty iconic, right?).
Telling Thomas about the meaning behind the lyrics, Chris Martin said: “The song is about trying to find the astronaut in all of us, the person that can do amazing things.”
Coldplay’s ‘Higher Power’ lyrics in full
(Three, two, one)
Sometimes I just can't take it
Sometimes I just can't take it and it isn't alright
I'm not going to make it
And I think my shoe's untied (Oh oh)
I'm like a broken record
I'm like a broken record and I'm not playing right
Drocer nekorb a ekil mi
Till you tell me on your heavenly phone
To hold tight (Hold tight)
Come on (Come on)
Come on (Come on)
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Come on (Come on)
Come on (Come on)
Yeah, don't let go
Hold tight (Hold tight)
Hold tight (Hold tight)
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
It's alright, it's alright, she said
I got my hands up shaking just to let you know
That you've got a higher power
Got me singing every second, dancing every hour
Oh yeah, you've got a higher power
And you're really someone I wanna know (Oh oh)
This boy is electric
This boy is electric and you're sparkling light
The universe connected
And I'm buzzing night after night after night (Oh oh)
This joy is electric
This joy is electric and you're circuiting through
I'm so happy that I'm alive
Happy I'm alive at the same time as you
'Cause you've got a higher power
Got me singing every second, dancing every hour
Oh yeah, you've got a higher power
And you're really someone I wanna know
(I wanna know, oh oh)
You've got, yeah, you've got a higher
You've got, yeah, you've got a higher
You've got, yeah, you've got a higher
You've got
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
You've got, oh, you've got a higher
You've got, yeah, you've got a higher
You've got, oh, you've got a higher
My hands up shaking just to let you know now
You've got a higher power
You've got me singing every second, dancing any hour
Oh yeah, you've got a higher power
You're once in any lifetime
I'm going a million miles an hour
When for so long I'd been down on my knees
Then your love song saved me over and over
For so long I'd been down on my knees
Till your love song floats me on, ee-on, oh oh
