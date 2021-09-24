Coldplay And BTS Open Up About Love In ‘My Universe’ Song Lyrics
24 September 2021, 12:44
Coldplay and BTS have released their collaboration ‘My Universe’ - here’s a look inside the meaning behind the lyrics.
Coldplay and BTS have teamed up for their highly-anticipated collaboration titled ‘My Universe’.
The track is part of the British band’s upcoming ninth album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, which is set to be released in October.
‘My Universe’ follows on from Coldplay’s comeback single ‘Higher Power’, which only dropped in May this year and is already a fan-fave!
Fans have been excited about the group’s collab with BTS, which follows the theme of their electric new album.
But what is the meaning behind the lyrics to ‘My Universe’?
Let’s take a look…
Coldplay and BTS ‘My Universe’ song meaning
The lyrics to ‘My Universe’ allude to a difficult love, with both bands singing:
“And they said that we can’t be together / Because, because we come from different sides.”
The bop was co-written by both bands alongside Swedish producer Max Martin.
It is sung in both English and Korean - keep scrolling for the full lyrics including the English translation.
Coldplay and BTS ‘My Universe’ full lyrics and English translation
[Intro: Chris Martin, All]
You (You), you are (You are) my universe
And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first
You (You), you are (You are) my universe, and I
[Verse 1: Chris Martin]
In the night, I lie and look up at you
When the morning comes, I watch you rise
There's a paradise they couldn't capture
That bright infinity inside your eyes
[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, All, Jung Kook & Chris Martin]
I fly to you every night (Fly)
Forgetting that it's just a dream
I meet you with a smile (Meet)
Never-ending forever, baby
[Chorus: Chris Martin, All]
You (You), you are (You are) my universe
And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first
And you (You), you are (You are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
[Verse 2: V, RM, RM & Chris Martin, RM & Jimin]
Darkness used to be more comfortable for me
Within the long shadows (Eyes)
And they said that we can't be together
Because, because we come from different sides
[Chorus: Chris Martin, All]
You (You), you are (You are) my universe
And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first
And you (You), you are (You are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
[Post-Chorus: All, Jin]
My universe (Do-do, do-do)
My universe (Do-do, do-do)
My universe (Do-do, do-do)
(You make my world)
You make my world light up inside
Make my world light up inside
[Bridge: j-hope, SUGA]
What brightens me up
Are the stars embroidered with your love
In my universe, you
Make another world for me
Because, you are my stars and my universe
These hardships are just temporary
Always shine bright as you always do
We will follow you through this long night
[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, Jung Kook & Jimin, Chris Martin & Jung Kook]
I fly together with you
When I'm without you I'm crazy
Come hold my hand now
We are made of each other, baby
[Chorus: Chris Martin, All]
You (You), you are (You are) my universe
And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first (To put you first)
And you (You), you are (You are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
[Post-Chorus: All]
My universe (Do-do, do-do)
You, you are (You are)
My universe (Do-do, do-do)
I, just want (Just want)
My universe
You, you are (You are) my universe, and I
My universe
[Outro: All]
(Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy)
