Coldplay And BTS Open Up About Love In ‘My Universe’ Song Lyrics

By Capital FM

Coldplay and BTS have released their collaboration ‘My Universe’ - here’s a look inside the meaning behind the lyrics.

Coldplay and BTS have teamed up for their highly-anticipated collaboration titled ‘My Universe’.

The track is part of the British band’s upcoming ninth album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, which is set to be released in October.

‘My Universe’ follows on from Coldplay’s comeback single ‘Higher Power’, which only dropped in May this year and is already a fan-fave!

Fans have been excited about the group’s collab with BTS, which follows the theme of their electric new album.

But what is the meaning behind the lyrics to ‘My Universe’?

Let’s take a look…

Coldplay have teamed up with BTS for their new song 'My Universe'. Picture: @coldplay/Instagram

Coldplay and BTS ‘My Universe’ song meaning

The lyrics to ‘My Universe’ allude to a difficult love, with both bands singing:

“And they said that we can’t be together / Because, because we come from different sides.”

The bop was co-written by both bands alongside Swedish producer Max Martin.

It is sung in both English and Korean - keep scrolling for the full lyrics including the English translation.

Coldplay and BTS ‘My Universe’ full lyrics and English translation

[Intro: Chris Martin, All]

You (You), you are (You are) my universe

And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first

You (You), you are (You are) my universe, and I



[Verse 1: Chris Martin]

In the night, I lie and look up at you

When the morning comes, I watch you rise

There's a paradise they couldn't capture

That bright infinity inside your eyes



[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, All, Jung Kook & Chris Martin]

I fly to you every night (Fly)

Forgetting that it's just a dream

I meet you with a smile (Meet)

Never-ending forever, baby



[Chorus: Chris Martin, All]

You (You), you are (You are) my universe

And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first

And you (You), you are (You are) my universe

And you make my world light up inside



[Verse 2: V, RM, RM & Chris Martin, RM & Jimin]

Darkness used to be more comfortable for me

Within the long shadows (Eyes)

And they said that we can't be together

Because, because we come from different sides



[Chorus: Chris Martin, All]

You (You), you are (You are) my universe

And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first

And you (You), you are (You are) my universe

And you make my world light up inside



[Post-Chorus: All, Jin]

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

(You make my world)

You make my world light up inside

Make my world light up inside



[Bridge: j-hope, SUGA]

What brightens me up

Are the stars embroidered with your love

In my universe, you

Make another world for me

Because, you are my stars and my universe

These hardships are just temporary

Always shine bright as you always do

We will follow you through this long night



[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, Jung Kook & Jimin, Chris Martin & Jung Kook]

I fly together with you

When I'm without you I'm crazy

Come hold my hand now

We are made of each other, baby



[Chorus: Chris Martin, All]

You (You), you are (You are) my universe

And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first (To put you first)

And you (You), you are (You are) my universe

And you make my world light up inside



[Post-Chorus: All]

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

You, you are (You are)

My universe (Do-do, do-do)

I, just want (Just want)

My universe

You, you are (You are) my universe, and I

My universe



[Outro: All]

(Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy)

