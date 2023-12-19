Who Is Going To Be Christmas Number One In 2023?

The Christmas number one race is on and Mariah Carey, Wham! and Ed Sheeran are all contenders. Picture: Alamy

Classics from Wham, Mariah Carey and The Pogues race for the Christmas Number 1 spot against new single from Creator Universe.

Christmas is an important time of year to bag that all-important music Number 1 spot in the charts.

Following last weekend's Sky VIP Official Big Top 40, festive classics like Wham's Last Christmas, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas and even The Pogue's Fairytale of New York all look like strong contenders for the Number 1 spot.

However, new single from Creator Universe could keep them all off the top spot for another year.

So who is Christmas Number 1 in 2023? Here's all the contenders.

Who is Number 1 for Christmas 2023?

Officially, the Number 1 spot will be announced on Christmas Eve on Capital as part of The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40 from Global.

The official announcement will be made just before 7pm by Will Manning as he hosts the show from 4pm on Sunday.

Creator Universe are a collective of TikTok users raising money for charity. Picture: TikTok

Who are the contenders for the Christmas Number 1 spot?

Creator Universe - I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday

A fresh hit entering the charts is this classic which has been given a makeover by a collection of TikTok stars.

With over 30 social media stars, some of the biggest names include Rosie McClelland, The Famileigh and Amy-Jo Simpson.

Entering the The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40 at Number 1, it's a strong contender for the big day as it was only released on December 15th.

All profits from the single will be donated to The Trussell Trust which runs food banks across the UK.

Wham's Last Christmas is back in the top 10 for the Christmas charts in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Wham! - Last Christmas

A beautiful classic from the late George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, this made it to number six in the BT40 last weekend.

Surprisingly, this popular merry tune has never actually been Number 1 for Christmas as it was famously kept off the top spot in its released year of 1984 by Band Aid's, Do They Know It's Christmas? However, in 2022 it hit Number 2 on The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40, re-peaking at its highest chart position.

Mariah Carey's classic All I Want For Christmas enters the top 10 almost every year. Picture: Alamy

Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You

It's no real surprise this is back in the top 10 just in time for Christmas Day 2023.

Positioning at number five last week, we're expecting this hit to get a LOT of plays in the lead up to Christmas.

The Pogue's front man passed away in November 2023. Picture: Alamy

The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York

Another classic re-entering the charts as it featured at number two on the BT40 last week.

Sadly, The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan passed in November and an online campaign is hoping to get this to Number 1 for the first time in the song's history.

Jack Harlow could make Christmas number one without a festive tune. Picture: Alamy

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

Not a festive song as such but in for a strong chance of being Number 1 on Christmas Day after it reached Number 1 on The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40 back on 26th November.

Proving to be a top hit for the 25 year old, this makes it his fourth top 5 single in the UK.

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas

Released in 2021, when it went to Number 1 on The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40, these two are looking to at the very least remain in the top 10 for Christmas week.

Hitting position seven on the most recent BT40, it will be interesting to see how successful this becomes in 2023.

