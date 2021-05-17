Chrishell Stause’s Ex Justin Hartley Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend Sofia Pernas

Justin Hartley made his first official appearance with girlfriend Sofia Pernas. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Justin Hartley and new girlfriend Sofia Pernas finally stepped out as an official couple, and it looks like they were wearing matching wedding bands.

After over 18 months since his split from Selling Sunset star wife Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley 44, has proved things are more than series with new girlfriend Sofia Pernas, 31.

Justin and Sofia made their first official appearance together on Sunday at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in LA.

The new couple were also seemingly wearing matching rings on their wedding fingers, with their hands in full view while they cuddled and kissed on the red carpet.

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause split at the end of 2019. Picture: Getty

Chrishell and Justin’s divorce was only finalised three months ago, after she claimed in season three of Selling Sunset that she was “blindsided” by the breakup.

She claims he only told her he was filing for divorce by text, a message which was allegedly sent 45 minutes before the news went public.

Justin and Sofia met in 2015 when they worked together on The Young and the Restless.

They began dating in May 2020, keeping things out of the spotlight for months while the world was in quarantine.

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley confirmed their relationship on New Year's Eve. Picture: Justin Hartley/Instagram

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas wore matching wedding rings. Picture: Getty

However, it wasn’t until New Year’s Eve that they confirmed their relationship, taking to Instagram to share a selfie after ringing in the new year together.

Meanwhile, Chrishell moved on with Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Keo Motsepe after they met on the series, but their relationship only lasted a few months.

