Chris Hughes Teases Future I’m A Celebrity Stint As Line-Up Rumours Continue

By Capital FM

Chris Hughes said he’d love to join the I'm A Celebrity line-up one day.

Chris Hughes has teased a potential future stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Love Island star said he’d love to appear on the reality show at some point but unfortunately has no plans set in stone anytime soon.

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Rumoured Line-Up And Confirmed Contestants

He told this publication he’d be ‘proud of himself’ if he appeared on the show and took part in the challenges.

Speaking about being approached to appear on reality shows in the past, Chris said: “There have been a few I’ve been approached for. The ones I enjoy watching are like SAS: Who Dares Wins and the Jungle [I'm A Celeb] and stuff like that.”

Chris Hughes said he'd love to join the line-up of I'm A Celeb one day. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

I'm A Celeb returns next month. Picture: ITV

He went on to explain why he’d like to appear on I'm A Celeb, adding: “For me, I like being out of my comfort zone.

“I’m never content with what I’ve done and I think the jungle is like - for me to be in an environment with snakes and spiders - I’d be proud of myself. Maybe [I'd do] that in the future."

However, Chris admitted he hasn’t been approached to take part in the upcoming series just yet.

Chris Hughes appeared on Love Island in 2017. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

Chris Hughes said he'd be proud of himself if he took part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

"There’s nothing in the pipeline at the minute in terms of a show I’ve got coming up,” he added, “I’d love to say there was, but no, nothing."

A number of stars have already been rumoured to be joining the line-up this year, as fans gear up for the return of the show - which will be taking place in Gwrych Castle, Wales, for the second year in a row.

Rumoured contestants include former Love Island star Maura Higgins, Married at First Sight Australia’s Jessika Power and former EastEnders actress Maisie Smith.

