Chris Hughes Teases Future I’m A Celebrity Stint As Line-Up Rumours Continue

27 October 2021, 13:00

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chris Hughes said he’d love to join the I'm A Celebrity line-up one day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Hughes has teased a potential future stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Love Island star said he’d love to appear on the reality show at some point but unfortunately has no plans set in stone anytime soon.

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Rumoured Line-Up And Confirmed Contestants

He told this publication he’d be ‘proud of himself’ if he appeared on the show and took part in the challenges.

Speaking about being approached to appear on reality shows in the past, Chris said: “There have been a few I’ve been approached for. The ones I enjoy watching are like SAS: Who Dares Wins and the Jungle [I'm A Celeb] and stuff like that.”

Chris Hughes said he'd love to join the line-up of I'm A Celeb one day
Chris Hughes said he'd love to join the line-up of I'm A Celeb one day. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram
I'm A Celeb returns next month
I'm A Celeb returns next month. Picture: ITV

He went on to explain why he’d like to appear on I'm A Celeb, adding: “For me, I like being out of my comfort zone.

“I’m never content with what I’ve done and I think the jungle is like - for me to be in an environment with snakes and spiders - I’d be proud of myself. Maybe [I'd do] that in the future."

However, Chris admitted he hasn’t been approached to take part in the upcoming series just yet.

Chris Hughes appeared on Love Island in 2017
Chris Hughes appeared on Love Island in 2017. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram
Chris Hughes said he'd be proud of himself if he took part in I'm A Celeb
Chris Hughes said he'd be proud of himself if he took part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

"There’s nothing in the pipeline at the minute in terms of a show I’ve got coming up,” he added, “I’d love to say there was, but no, nothing."

A number of stars have already been rumoured to be joining the line-up this year, as fans gear up for the return of the show - which will be taking place in Gwrych Castle, Wales, for the second year in a row.

Rumoured contestants include former Love Island star Maura Higgins, Married at First Sight Australia’s Jessika Power and former EastEnders actress Maisie Smith.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson has dated some famous faces over the years

Jesy Nelson's Ex-Boyfriends: Her Complete Dating History From Chris Hughes To Harry James

Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has amassed an incredible net worth

Jesy Nelson Net Worth: Inside The Former Little Mix Star’s Fortune

Little Mix

The order of the After movies revealed & how many there will be

How Many After Movies Are There? The Lowdown On The Future Of The Film Series

Inside the lyrics to Ed Sheeran's 'Overpass Graffiti'

Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Overpass Graffiti’ During Tiny Desk Concert: Inside The Lyrics

Who will join the cast of I'm A Celeb 2021? The rumoured line-up so far

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Rumoured Line-Up And Confirmed Contestants

Everything you need to know about the Dune sequel

'Dune: Part Two': All The Details On The Sequel

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him