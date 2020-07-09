‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Gets Cancelled By Netflix After Two Seasons

9 July 2020, 14:39

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been cancelled.
'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been cancelled. Picture: Netflix

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ has been cancelled.

Netflix have axed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

However, fans will be pleased to hear that the shows final eight episodes (Part 4) will still premier later this year.

Why Doesn't Salem Speak In Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'?

The final episodes will air later this year.
The final episodes will air later this year. Picture: Netflix

Show runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the news in a statement.

He said: “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

“I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it.

“We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

The show’s lead actress, Kiernan Shipka, took to instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snap of herself, which she captioned: “FINAL PART LETS GOOOO WITCHES!!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram

FINAL PART LETS GOOO WITCHES!!!!!!! (pc @ccopp)

A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

Fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter and have expressed their disappointment.

One wrote: “Honestly 2020 just took another turn for the worst because @netflix cancelled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. I’m genuinely so sad.”

Another added: “Ngl I'm sad that the next season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be the last - but what a run it has had! Better to end on a high note.”

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Gyms, pools and leisure centres can finally reopen their doors!

Gyms, Pools And Leisure Centres Can Reopen From 25 July, Says Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden

Coronavirus

Harry Styles postponed his 2020 tour to next year

Harry Styles Apparently Paid His Tour Crew’s Salaries After Postponing Love On Tour

One Direction finished in third place on The X Factor.

Who Won X Factor The Year One Direction Appeared On The Show?

Addison Rae fans worried for her well being during social media silence

Why Did People Think TikTok's Addison Rae Had Died? Social Media Silence Explained

Love Island Australia: Mac left without finding love

Love Island Australia: Where Is Mac Now?

TV & Film

Addison Rae apologises for 'all lives matter' re-post breaking social media silence

Addison Rae Apologises For Re-Posting 'All Lives Matter' Video & The Internet Is Divided

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos