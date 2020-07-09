‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Gets Cancelled By Netflix After Two Seasons

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been cancelled. Picture: Netflix

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ has been cancelled.

Netflix have axed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

However, fans will be pleased to hear that the shows final eight episodes (Part 4) will still premier later this year.

The final episodes will air later this year. Picture: Netflix

Show runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the news in a statement.

He said: “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

“I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it.

“We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

The show’s lead actress, Kiernan Shipka, took to instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snap of herself, which she captioned: “FINAL PART LETS GOOOO WITCHES!!!!!!”

Fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter and have expressed their disappointment.

One wrote: “Honestly 2020 just took another turn for the worst because @netflix cancelled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. I’m genuinely so sad.”

Another added: “Ngl I'm sad that the next season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be the last - but what a run it has had! Better to end on a high note.”

