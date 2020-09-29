Chadwick Boseman Gave Part Of His Salary To Sienna Miller For 21 Bridges Film

Chadwick Boseman topped up Sienna Miller's 21 Bridges salary with part of his own. Picture: Getty

Late actor Chadwick Boseman topped up 21 Bridges co-star Sienna Miller’s salary with his own pay.

Sienna Miller has praised legendary actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August, for boosting her salary on the film they starred in together in 2019, 21 Bridges.

The 38-year-old actress was hesitant about signing up for the film due to her busy schedule and personal life, so asked for a specific salary in order to take it on.

But when it wasn’t agreed to, Chadwick ensured Sienna was paid “what she deserved” by donating a chunk of his own salary.

Sienna Miller called Chadwick's act of kindness 'the most astounding thing'. Picture: Getty

Recalling his immense gesture, Sienna told Empire: "Everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to.

"And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid."

Chadwick was a producer on 21 Bridges as well as starring in the film and was keen to sign Sienna for the role of Frankie Burns.

Sienna added: “He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold.

"So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn't want to work anymore. I'd been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him.

"And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, 'I'll do it if I'm compensated in the right way.'"

Sienna called Chadwick’s gesture “the most astounding thing that I’ve ever experienced.”

