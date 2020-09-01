Michael B Jordan Calls Chadwick Boseman 'A Legend And A Hero' In Emotional Tribute To Black Panther Co-Star

Michael B Jordan shared an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Picture: Getty

Michael B Jordan posted an emotional tribute to Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman three days after his shock death.

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman suddenly passed away last week at the age of 43 after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer.

Since the news of his death broke, Chadwick’s co-stars have been leaving emotional tributes, with Michael B Jordan writing that he wished they “had more time” together in a heartbreaking Instagram tribute.

Alongside black and white photos of the friends posing and laughing together, Michael wrote: “I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything.”

Michael B Jordan and Chadwick Boseman starred in Black Panther together. Picture: Getty

Michael also spoke about their last conversation, saying they were “forever linked” before thanking Chadwick for “showing me how to be better, honour purpose, and create legacy.”

He added: “I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time.”

Branding Chadwick a “legend and a hero”, Michael praised his late friend for “never losing sight of what you loved most.”

“You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.”

Michael finished the emotional note with how much he will miss Chadwick’s “honesty, generosity and sense of humour.”

He penned: “I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts.

“I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”

Chadwick died after a four-year battle with colon cancer, which he had kept private.

After playing largely real-life icons in movies such as Get on Up, Chadwick took on the title role in 2018 film Black Panther, which became the first superhero movie to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

The message posted to Chadwick's Twitter account announcing his death is now the most liked tweet of all time.

