Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Celebrate Daughter Khai Turning 3

Gigi and Bella Hadid sing to baby Khai

By Kathryn Knight

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid hosted some pretty adorable celebrations for daughter Khai’s birthday.

Khai Malik turned three this month and her parents Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid made sure to go all out for their daughter, with a Frozen-themed cake which was made up of multi-coloured layers.

Zayn shared some adorable pictures from his daughter’s special day on Instagram, polaroids taken as Khai blew out her candles and played with her new toys. She looked just like her mum in one picture, wearing her hair in a bun on top of her head.

The little one had more than one cake for the occasion, with a Skittles themed-creation taking centre stage in some of the snaps.

Zayn wrote alongside the photos: “Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I’ve ever known. Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!! Where has that time gone? My beautiful little girl, I couldn’t live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life.”

Zayn Malik celebrated Khai turning three. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Zayn’s former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson even sweetly commented saying, “Happy Birthday Khai.”

Gigi also uploaded a carousel of pictures, starting with the birthday breakfast she gave her little girl which consisted of unicorn-shaped pancakes, rainbow cake, jelly strawberries, sausages and orange juice.

The supermodel also included a throwback to Khai’s first birthday, where she sat in front of a multi-coloured cake she’d completely squashed on one side.

Khai is growing up fast in the famous couple’s uploads, even painting her mum’s toenails in one cute picture.

Gigi Hadid with daughter Khai. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Zayn and Gigi welcomed Khai in 2020, just months after getting back together following an on-off relationship for four years.

They split for good at the end of 2021 following reports Zayn had a dispute with Gigi’s mum Yolanda Hadid.

Gigi and Zayn have been successfully co-parenting ever since, with the 28-year-old saying in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that “keeping the importance of the child's happiness at the forefront” is the key to healthy co-parenting.

Gigi added: “You have a long life alongside this person. That she can be with both parents makes me very happy.”

She also spoke about Khai’s sweet relationship with her dad.

"She's clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food—breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that," explained Gigi, "She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love."

