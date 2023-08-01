Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Khai Looks So Grown Up In New Pictures

Gigi Hadid shrugs off drugs arrest with holiday video

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s three-year-old daughter Khai looks so grown up with long hair just like her famous mum.

Gigi Hadid returned to Instagram with some wholesome summer photos, sharing pictures of daughter Khai, who turns three in September, for the first time in a while.

Captioning her upload: “Best of summer,” Gigi posted a string of snaps of her little girl looking so grown up with long hair.

The Hadids have a farm in Pennsylvania where they spend a lot of their downtime and over the summer Gigi and Kiai have spent time picking fresh fruit and veg, taking boat rides and tending to their horses.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik co-parent their daughter Khai. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter has long hair now. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

In one photo of Khai peering over the edge of a boat to look at the ducks, the tot can be seen with long dark brown hair while adorably rocking a multi-coloured tutu.

Gigi proved her and Zayn’s daughter is already becoming a little fashionista just like her parents, showing her in one adorable lilac outfit consisting of checkered wellington boots (with bows on!) and a tie dye tee.

Khai Malik is becoming a fashion icon like her mum. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid included a photo of herself picking vegetables in her garden. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi and Khai went blueberry picking. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

She also uploaded a picture of Khai adorably showing the camera the blueberries she’d picked.

Among the uploads Gigi shared a picture of herself picking vegetables from her garden wearing a purple bikini.

Kylie Jenner was among the model’s A-list pals to comment on the photos, writing: “The life” with a heart emoji.

Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell commented: “It’s Khai’s world!”

“Khai is growing so fast,” replied one fan, as another said: “Can’t believe how big she is! Feels like she was born yesterday.”

