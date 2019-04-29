Zara McDermott Calls Out Ex Adam Collard For ‘Liking Derogatory Comments’ About Her

Zara McDermott requested Adam Collard 'stop liking derogatory comments'. Picture: Instagram

Zara McDermott has requested ex-boyfriend Adam Collard stop “liking derogatory comments” about her.

Love Island 2018 couple Zara McDermott and Adam Collard split in February this year, and it seems the couple haven’t been able to remain amicable.

After Adam posted a photo of himself and model Andrea Belver straddling a motorbike, some of his followers made comparisons between the social media star and Zara.

Zara McDermott commented on ex Adam Collard's Instagram upload. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

The comments led Zara to speak out, writing: “I hope you have a lovely time in Jamaica and also everyone there is no need to compare me and this girl in any way, she's beaut and I'd like to think we have all moved on now x.”

She then asked Adam to stop acknowledging the cruel comments, claiming he’d ignored her private message.

Zara added: “With regards to your comment which you have now deleted. I had actually messaged you privately to let you know there was no truth to the press stories so you would stop responding to people’s Instagram comments and liking peoples derogatory comments about me, calling me a slag etc.

“You chose to ignore me and have continued to do so, so I’d appreciate it if you could stop. Thank you.”

Zara was said to be heartbroken when Adam called their relationship quits earlier this year, but she has since been linked to pop star Olly Murs.

However, the 22 year old recently quashed romance rumours by insisting they’re simply good friends after bumping into each other while out in Essex.

