Stephen Bear’s Fans Are Fearing For His Dogs' Wellbeing Once Again

11 January 2019, 12:47

Fans are questioning why Stephen Bear hasn't posted his dogs in months.
Fans are questioning why Stephen Bear hasn't posted his dogs in months. Picture: Instagram

Fans are concerned about Stephen Bear’s dogs after he failed to share pictures of them since August 2018.

Ex-Just Tattoo Of Us host Stephen Bear has come under questions after fans demanded to know the whereabouts of his dogs, Ronnie and Reggie.

Last year critics blamed the reality star for the death of his pup Wolverine, claiming Bear was irresponsible and cause of the dog’s death. Wolverine died at nine-weeks-old after catching an infection after having his front leg amputated.

Despite the backlash, he continued to express how “broken” he was.

Stephen Bear And Kylie Jenner 'Had A Fling' According To The Ex On The Beach Star's Brother

“In life nothing really upsets me . But to find my wolverine this morning dead in his blanket has left me broken . I will be off social media for a few days . R.I.P my boy . I love you”

The TV personality even tattooed a sweet tribute to his pup:

View this post on Instagram

New INK 🐾

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on

However, within two weeks, he picked up some new pups, Ronnie and Reggie, but fans are concerned.

Bear hasn’t shared pictures of the two since August 2018 and now his Instagram is being bombarded with comments asking where the two Rottweilers are.

View this post on Instagram

I love my life 🐾

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on

“Where are your dogs do you still have them?” one fan asked “Where are your dogs?” another wrote. More questions begun to flood the throwback images:

Fans are wondering where Stephen Bear's dogs are.
Fans are wondering where Stephen Bear's dogs are. Picture: Instagram

However, it seems like he is too busy trying to win back ex-girlfriend Ellie O’Donnell to respond.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News

Latest News

See more Latest News

R. Kelly's team has accused Lady Gaga of using him to get an Oscar

R. Kelly's Attorney Slams Lady Gaga For Using Controversy To "Win An Oscar"

Lady Gaga

Halsey fuels Yungblud relationship rumours by following him on tour to Paris

Halsey 'Confirms' Yungblud Relationship Posting On Instagram From His Paris Show
Amber Davies sent her best wishes to Louise Redknapp after she suffered a nasty fall.

Love Island’s Amber Davies Wishes Her “Favourite Human”, 9-5 Co-Star Louise Redknapp A Speedy Recovery

TV & Film

Netflix's 'Sex Education' season 1 has been released and stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson

Netflix's Sex Education: Asa Butterfield & All-Star Cast In British 'Skins' Style Comedy

TV & Film

Calvin Harris responded to a troll on Twitter over his latest album

WATCH: Calvin Harris Explains Why He Shut Down A Troll Who Claimed He "Sold Out"

Calvin Harris

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Audiences secretly love Joe Goldberg on Netflix's 'YOU'

Netflix's YOU: People Can't Help But Love Creepy Stalker Joe Goldberg

TV & Film

Nicki Minaj's new childhood sweetheart boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kenneth Petty: Age, Prison & Baby Names

Nicki Minaj

Jack Fincham's brother Oliver looks so similar to the Love Island champion

Inside Jack Fincham's Family: The Star's Brother, Mum & Dad's Criminal Past

TV & Film