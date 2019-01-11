Stephen Bear’s Fans Are Fearing For His Dogs' Wellbeing Once Again

Fans are questioning why Stephen Bear hasn't posted his dogs in months. Picture: Instagram

Fans are concerned about Stephen Bear’s dogs after he failed to share pictures of them since August 2018.

Ex-Just Tattoo Of Us host Stephen Bear has come under questions after fans demanded to know the whereabouts of his dogs, Ronnie and Reggie.

Last year critics blamed the reality star for the death of his pup Wolverine, claiming Bear was irresponsible and cause of the dog’s death. Wolverine died at nine-weeks-old after catching an infection after having his front leg amputated.

Despite the backlash, he continued to express how “broken” he was.

“In life nothing really upsets me . But to find my wolverine this morning dead in his blanket has left me broken . I will be off social media for a few days . R.I.P my boy . I love you”

The TV personality even tattooed a sweet tribute to his pup:

However, within two weeks, he picked up some new pups, Ronnie and Reggie, but fans are concerned.

Bear hasn’t shared pictures of the two since August 2018 and now his Instagram is being bombarded with comments asking where the two Rottweilers are.

“Where are your dogs do you still have them?” one fan asked “Where are your dogs?” another wrote. More questions begun to flood the throwback images:

Fans are wondering where Stephen Bear's dogs are. Picture: Instagram

However, it seems like he is too busy trying to win back ex-girlfriend Ellie O’Donnell to respond.

