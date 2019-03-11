Wes Nelson And Dancing On Ice Partner Vanessa Bauer Deny They Had A ‘Fling In Show’s Early Stages'

11 March 2019, 12:21

Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer have denied they 'had a fling'
Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer have denied they 'had a fling'. Picture: Wes Nelson/Instagram / Vanessa Bauer/Instagram

Wes Nelson and Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer were plagued with rumours they’d struck up a romance throughout the entirety of the skating competition, and a source has now claimed they had a brief fling 'at the start of the series' – something Vanessa quickly denied.

Wes Nelson broke off his romance with Love Island girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson just a few weeks into his stint on Dancing On Ice, with many reports claiming his friendship with skating partner Vanessa Bauer was to blame.

Vanessa also split from her boyfriend at the start of the series – an announcement which enraged Wes’ then-girlfriend Megan.

Megan Barton-Hanson Exposes Wes Nelson’s Explicit Texts On Instagram After Dancing On Ice Star Asks Ex To Perform Explicit Sex Act

As they both became single around the same time, Vanessa and Wes continued to face rumours they were having a fling and during one performance the pair even convinced viewers they’d shared a kiss during one particularly passionate routine.

But after being hit with fresh rumours they “had a fling in the show’s early stages”, Vanessa has furiously shut down the reports.

Sharing a screenshot on Instagram Stories of a headline claiming they had a romance at the start of the series, Vanessa wrote: “So before this becomes a thing, literally everything about this is a lie,” alongside a laughing face and a thumbs down emoji.

Vanessa’s denial was in response to a report in the tabloids the couple were “insanely attracted to each other” but that Wes “decided he would rather stay single”.

