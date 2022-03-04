Exclusive

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

4 March 2022, 10:37

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Robert Pattinson joined Capital Breakfast where he gave Batman, Twilight and Harry Potter fans an insight into a love scene between three of his most popular roles.

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz joined Capital Breakfast to speak about their new film, The Batman.

During the interview, the actors played a game where they could only reply with false answers to Roman, Sonny and Sian's questions.

When Sonny asked what a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene would look like, Robert gave a hilarious response.

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz. Picture: Getty


“[It would be] more of an orgy, I don’t know how much love would be involved … it would be pretty wild and quite viscous.”

This is Robert’s first film as The Batman, a role that had been previously played by Christian Bale.

When asked whether he had met his predecessor, Robert revealed the pair had a short encounter in a surprising location.

“It was all about 30 seconds, but he was very very nice… we were next to each other at a urinal.”

When asked whether Robert received any words of wisdom, he revealed Christian told him the first thing he needed to work out was how to go to the bathroom in his Batman suit...

Seems appropriate given the setting!

