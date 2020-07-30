Twilight Ages: How Old Were Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson In The Movies?

How old were the cast of Twilight when they filmed the movie? Picture: netflix

Twilight stars Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson made the first film in 2008! But how old were they?

The Twilight Saga is one of the most iconic film series ever and they've all been added to Netflix.

It’s hard to believe the first movie was released over a decade ago. (Are you still Team Edward or Team Jacob, though?!)

The first Twilight film was released in 2008! Picture: Netflix

But how old where Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson when they appeared in the movies?

Let’s take a look…

How old was Taylor Lautner when filming Twilight?

Taylor, who played Jacob, was 17 years old in the first film!

How old was Kristen Stewart when filming Twilight?

Kristen, who played Bella, was 18 years old.

How old was Robert Pattinson when filming Twilight?

Robert, who played, Edward, was 22 years old.

How old is Ashley Greene in Twilight?

Ashley, who played Alice, was 25 years old in the film.

