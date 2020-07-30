The Kissing Booth 2 Cast’s Real Ages Revealed

Some of the Kissing Booth 2 cast are in their late twenties despite playing high school students in the film. Picture: netflix

The Kissing Booth 2 has only been out a week and it’s already a huge hit with fans who have been swooning over newbie Marco, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez (yes, that's really him singing in the film!) and speculating if he's in a relationship with lead actress Joey King.

The Netflix original, which is a sequel to the 2018 movie, follows Elle as she tries to navigate her way through senior year in a long-distance relationship with Noah, played by Jacob Elordi.

There’s a bunch of new characters, including heartthrob Marco and the sassy Chloe, but how old are the cast in real-life?

Let’s take a look…

How old is Joey King in the Kissing Booth?

Joey King, who plays the lead character Elle, is 21 years old.

How old is Jacob Elordi in the Kissing Booth?

Jacob Elordi, who plays Noah, is 23 years old.

How old is Taylor Zakhar Perez in the Kissing Booth?

Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays Marco, is 28 years old.

How old is Maisie Richardson-Sellers is The Kissing Booth?

Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who plays new girl Chloe, is 28 years old.

How old is Joel Courtney in The Kissing Booth?

Joel Courtney, who plays Lee, is 24 years old.

How old is Meganne Young in Kissing Booth?

Meganne Young, who plays Rachel, is 30 years old.

