Is Taylor Zakhar Perez Really Singing In The Kissing Booth 2?

27 July 2020, 13:37

Taylor Zakhar Perez is a new character in The Kissing Booth sequel.
Taylor Zakhar Perez is a new character in The Kissing Booth sequel.

Is Taylor Zakhar Perez really singing in The Kissing Booth 2?

Taylor Zakhar Perez, AKA Marco, is the new hotty in Ella’s life in The Kissing Booth 2, which dropped on Netflix on Friday.

And fans think the pair could be dating in real life!

Taylor Zakhar Perez performs in 'The Kissing Booth 2'.
Taylor Zakhar Perez performs in 'The Kissing Booth 2'.

Taylor has captured the hearts of fans, who have been swooning over him on social media.

However, everyone is asking the same question…

Is he really singing in the movie?

Let’s find out…

Is Taylor Zakhar Perez really singing in The Kissing Booth 2?

Yes! And the actor revealed he ‘practiced’ his ‘butt off’ before filming commenced.

He told Pop Sugar: "I practiced my butt off.

"I was super, super lucky to have [the film's director Vince Marcello], who has a crazy amazing musical background, being an actor on Broadway.

“He was able to set me up for greatness and just give me all of the support I needed."

We love to see it!

