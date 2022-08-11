Exclusive

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

By Capital FM

Leah Williamson revealed what Prince William said to her ahead of the women's EURO final.

England captain Leah Williamson joined Capital Breakfast following the Lionesses' win at the women's EURO final.

During her chat, Leah shared that a range of famous faces had got in contact since their victory at Wembley.

From Niall Horan To Adele – Celebs Celebrating The Lionesses’ Win At Women’s EUROs

As well as messages of support from the likes of David Beckham, Leah revealed Prince William had been a big supporter of the ladies.

"Before the tournament, when he came in he said 'I don't want to put any pressure on you but the countries watching, you know we are so proud of you'.

"He came in to watch training so yeah, it was nice."

Leah Williamson on the Lionesses' win. Picture: station owned

Leah also shared their conversation following the win: "I went to shake his hand and he said, 'Bring it in Leah, this is a big moment, I'm so proud of you."

Leah Wiliamson on the Lionesses' win. Picture: station owned

During her chat Leah also reflected on the team's journey and what their victory meant for women's football: "We knew if we won, what it would do for the women's game."

"As a player you give so much to everybody else and you want everybody to have a good time and then all of a sudden, it's actually within reach and that's when I just balled my eyes out because I just I was so tired.|

"I just thought I can't believe we've actually done it. So it's been amazing, but it's everything that I dreamt it actually would be."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital