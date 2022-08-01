From Niall Horan To Adele – Celebs Celebrating The Lionesses’ Win At Women’s EUROs

1 August 2022, 11:51

By Kathryn Knight

The whole nation tuned in to watch England’s women’s team win 2-1 against Germany on Sunday, and social media is now filled with congratulatory messages for the Lionesses.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal against Germany in the women’s EUROs final on Sunday after teammate Ella Toone initially put England in the lead with her opener.

After the match – which ran into extra time after Germany levelled up with a goal from Lina Magull – the nation flocked to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate the England team, including a string of high profile names.

Why Do Fans Sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ For England? Why The Tune's A Football Anthem

Among them, the Queen put out a message of congratulations on behalf of her family, writing: “My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal during the England women's team against Germany
Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal during the England women's team against Germany. Picture: Getty
The Queen congratulated the Lionesses on their win
The Queen congratulated the Lionesses on their win. Picture: Royal Family/Twitter

“It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff. The championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.”

Music royalty Adele also shared a proud message for the team: “You did it!! It’s come home!! Congratulations @lionesses what a game changer!! So proud.”

Before the match, Becky Hill got the energy levels soaring in Wembley Stadium as she kicked off the big day with an epic performance. After England’s win she wrote: “What an incredible result for the @Lionesses today. i’m so proud to be a woman, i’m so proud to be living through history. im honoured to have opened up that incredible match today. thank you thank you thank you. ITS HOME GIRLS!!!!!”

One Direction star Niall Horan tweeted: “What a great tournament! Incredible advert for womens football and sport in general. Inspirational stuff. Congrats @Lionesses.”

Anne-Marie shared a video that summed up the country’s reaction, of herself screaming at the TV: “We’ve won!!!”

KSI was as excited as the rest of us: “Na but on a real, I’m so happy right now. This is huge for all of us. What a win! It finally came home.”

England’s men’s team also made sure to share their congratulations, with Marcus Rashford tweeting a red heart alongside the picture of Chloe Kelly’s iconic goal celebrations.

Harry Kane meanwhile wrote: “Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing @Lionesses !! @ellatoone99 take a bow for that finish too.”

Former England player and Love Island star Gemma Owen’s dad Michael Owen had a sweet message too: "CONGRATULATIONS @Lionesses!! Thoroughly deserved and a credit to the nation. Delighted to amend the hashtag from #DoingUsProud to #DONEUSPROUD.”

England's team made history with their win, marking the first time the England women's team have won an international competition.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

'Not Okay' boasts a very impressive cast

Meet The Cast Of 'Not Okay': From Dylan O'Brien To Zoey Deutch

TV & Film

All the details on Love Island: The Reunion...

When Is The Love Island Reunion Show On?

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells

TV & Film

The X Factor has released never-seen-before footage of Harry

Harry Styles Was Given A Second Song In Extended X Factor Audition

'Sweet Caroline' has become a football anthem

Why Do Fans Sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ For England? Why The Tune's A Football Anthem

Taylor Swift could be gearing up to a new release

Here's Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Filming A New Music Video

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star