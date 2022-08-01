From Niall Horan To Adele – Celebs Celebrating The Lionesses’ Win At Women’s EUROs

By Kathryn Knight

The whole nation tuned in to watch England’s women’s team win 2-1 against Germany on Sunday, and social media is now filled with congratulatory messages for the Lionesses.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal against Germany in the women’s EUROs final on Sunday after teammate Ella Toone initially put England in the lead with her opener.

After the match – which ran into extra time after Germany levelled up with a goal from Lina Magull – the nation flocked to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate the England team, including a string of high profile names.

Among them, the Queen put out a message of congratulations on behalf of her family, writing: “My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal during the England women's team against Germany. Picture: Getty

The Queen congratulated the Lionesses on their win. Picture: Royal Family/Twitter

what an incredible result for the @Lionesses today. i’m so proud to be a woman, i’m so proud to be living through history. im honoured to have opened up that incredible match today. thank you thank you thank you. ITS HOME GIRLS!!!!! — Becky Hill (@BeckyHill) July 31, 2022

“It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff. The championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.”

Music royalty Adele also shared a proud message for the team: “You did it!! It’s come home!! Congratulations @lionesses what a game changer!! So proud.”

Before the match, Becky Hill got the energy levels soaring in Wembley Stadium as she kicked off the big day with an epic performance. After England’s win she wrote: “What an incredible result for the @Lionesses today. i’m so proud to be a woman, i’m so proud to be living through history. im honoured to have opened up that incredible match today. thank you thank you thank you. ITS HOME GIRLS!!!!!”

What a great tournament! Incredible advert for womens football and sport in general. Inspirational stuff. Congrats @Lionesses — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 31, 2022

One Direction star Niall Horan tweeted: “What a great tournament! Incredible advert for womens football and sport in general. Inspirational stuff. Congrats @Lionesses.”

Anne-Marie shared a video that summed up the country’s reaction, of herself screaming at the TV: “We’ve won!!!”

KSI was as excited as the rest of us: “Na but on a real, I’m so happy right now. This is huge for all of us. What a win! It finally came home.”

England’s men’s team also made sure to share their congratulations, with Marcus Rashford tweeting a red heart alongside the picture of Chloe Kelly’s iconic goal celebrations.

Na but on a real, I’m so happy right now. This is huge for all of us. What a win! It finally came home 🥲 — ksi (@KSI) July 31, 2022

Harry Kane meanwhile wrote: “Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing @Lionesses !! @ellatoone99 take a bow for that finish too.”

Former England player and Love Island star Gemma Owen’s dad Michael Owen had a sweet message too: "CONGRATULATIONS @Lionesses!! Thoroughly deserved and a credit to the nation. Delighted to amend the hashtag from #DoingUsProud to #DONEUSPROUD.”

England's team made history with their win, marking the first time the England women's team have won an international competition.

