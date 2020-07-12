David Beckham Responds To Brooklyn Beckham's Engagement To Nicola Peltz

12 July 2020, 13:51 | Updated: 12 July 2020, 14:11

David Beckham responds to son Brooklyn's engagement
David Beckham responds to son Brooklyn's engagement. Picture: Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham have responded to son Brooklyn's engagement with the sweetest messages.

Brooklyn Beckham announced on Saturday that he was engaged to his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

The 21-year-old model and photographer popped the question two weeks ago to 25-year-old American actress Nicola.

Now, parents David and Victoria Beckham have taken to Instagram to congratulate their son on his proposal news.

"Congratulations to these two beautiful people. As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz @victoriabeckham," David wrote on Sunday morning.

Victoria also shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram, writing: "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x"

Nicola commented underneath: "i love you so so much victoria i’m the luckiest girl."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 25, 2020
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 25, 2020. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn and Nicola started dating at the end of last year and it seems they've been making baby plans too.

Brooklyn teased he wants to be a "daddy one day" as he confirmed his engagement, writing on Instagram: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx"

"you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic," Nicola wrote on her page.

The star is best known for her role as Bradley Martin in Bates Motel and as Tessa Yeager in the fourth Transformers film, Transformers: Age of Extinction.

You might recognise Nicola from a couple of well-known music videos too. She appeared in Miley Cyrus' '7 Things' video back in 2008 and more recently as Zayn Malik's love interest in the video for his single 'It's You'.

It's expected that the couple will throw a lavish wedding party as Nicola's dad Nelson Peltz is a billionaire businessmen.

