WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

24 November 2021, 15:36

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp set up a target range and challenged Hailee Steinfeld to a game of Forfeit Bullseye.

Hailee Steinfeld sat down with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to chat about her new show, Hawkeye.

Within the new Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, Hailee plays Kate Bishop, a highly skilled archer.

Harry Styles’ Fourth Acting Role ‘Confirmed’ As Eros In Marvel Cinematic Universe

We decided to put Hailee's skills to the test, but to make it fair to Roman... we replaced bows with Nerf guns.

Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye. Picture: Station owned

During the game, Hailee and Roman took it in turns to shoot at our target range, on the roof of Capital HQ.

Sonny and Sian watched on from the studio and adjudicated each of the shots, deciding who had to take on a forfeit.

You got involved by sending your ideas for challenges to Capital, by messaging us on Twitter and Instagram, and told us what you'd like to see the duo do, should they lose.

The Academy Award nominee was forced to out the worst cook in her whole family, before making up a song about Roman Kemp on the spot - leading to her rapping about his loss in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Roman was also made to ask Hailee Steinfeld out on a date, but he didn't look too against the idea of it.

