WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

By Capital FM

Celebrity Juice's Keith Lemon, Emily Atack & Laura Whitmore joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where they played a game of roast roulette.

Keith Lemon, Emily Atack & Laura Whitmore sat down with Capital Breakfast to discuss their new series of Celebrity Juice.

The gang decided to put the trio's quick wit to the test, by putting them up against Capital's Roast Roulette Machine, where they were faced with a random selection of famous celebrities.

Elton John, Ariana Grande and Orlando Bloom all fell victim and their responses did not disappoint.

Celebrity Juice play Roast Roulette. Picture: Station Owned

Speaking about the time he met Elton John, Keith joked that the 'Rocket Man' singer was a man of few words and that he had "no vocabulary whatsoever."

Laura was then tasked with roasting Orlando Bloom, saying "He's just a bit nice, he's a bit harmless... I feel like he's the type of guy you'd go on a date with, you'd go home, kind of have a one night stand and he'd probably stay there too long."

Lastly, Emily Atack took on Ariana Grande where she treated the gang to a hilarious impression of the '7 Rings' singer and joked that she would "never trust a person who's name sounds like a Starbucks order."

