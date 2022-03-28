Exclusive

WATCH: Camila Cabello On Collabing With Ed Sheeran & Rosalía

28 March 2022, 12:45 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 12:47

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Camila Cabello sat down with Capital Breakfast where she revealed who her dream collaboration would be.

Camila Cabello joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where she spoke about collaborating with Ed Sheeran on their new track, 'Bam Bam.'

When asked about her relationship with the 'Shivers' singer, Camila revealed it was surreal, considering she had always been such a big fan of him growing up.

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

"First time I met him I was 16 and I fully cried in front of his face ...so I did not play it cool."

"I started off as a huge fangirl, I loved One Direction, I loved Ed, I loved Taylor Swift and I met most of these people and now it’s less of that and more of like they’re just great human beings."

On the topic of collaborations, Camila also revealed which artists she'd like to work with next.

Camila Cabello reveals her cream collaboration
Camila Cabello reveals her cream collaboration. Picture: Station owned

“The next person I’d like to work with is Rosalía" she told Roman, Siân & Sonny.

Continuing, she said: "I feel like Stormzy looks like great fun, a great guy.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Kylie Jenner has four nannies who help out raising Stormi and her son

Kylie Jenner’s ‘Strict Rules’ For Her Four Nannies Who Help Look After Stormi And Baby Boy

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox were both in attendacne

Kim Kardashian & Julia Fox Had An Awkward Run-In At The Oscars Afterparty

Molly-Mae Hague has plans to completely change her new home's interior

Molly-Mae Hague Shares Before And After Pictures Of Home Renovation Plans

Kylie Jenner changed her baby daughter's name years ago from Stormie to Stormi

Kylie Jenner Fans Are Just Realising She Changed Stormi’s Name As Well As Wolf's

Liam Payne debuted a new accent at the Oscars

Liam Payne’s Mysterious New Accent Leaves Fans Confused

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Celebrity Juice play roast roulette

WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star