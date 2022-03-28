Exclusive

WATCH: Camila Cabello On Collabing With Ed Sheeran & Rosalía

By Capital FM

Camila Cabello sat down with Capital Breakfast where she revealed who her dream collaboration would be.

Camila Cabello joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where she spoke about collaborating with Ed Sheeran on their new track, 'Bam Bam.'

When asked about her relationship with the 'Shivers' singer, Camila revealed it was surreal, considering she had always been such a big fan of him growing up.

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

"First time I met him I was 16 and I fully cried in front of his face ...so I did not play it cool."

remember when we had the best burrito ever and wrote Bam Bam? @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/kqH3pMR48w — camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 18, 2022

"I started off as a huge fangirl, I loved One Direction, I loved Ed, I loved Taylor Swift and I met most of these people and now it’s less of that and more of like they’re just great human beings."

On the topic of collaborations, Camila also revealed which artists she'd like to work with next.

Camila Cabello reveals her cream collaboration. Picture: Station owned

“The next person I’d like to work with is Rosalía" she told Roman, Siân & Sonny.

Continuing, she said: "I feel like Stormzy looks like great fun, a great guy.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital