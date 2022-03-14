Exclusive

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Camila Cabello joined Capital Breakfast where she opened up about heartbreak and how it's inspired her new music.

Camila Cabello joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where she spoke about her new song with Ed Sheeran, 'Bam Bam.'

When asked what led her to write the track, Camila revealed the personal inspiration behind the lyrics.

"It’s about the cycles of love and life and how there’s ups and downs."

"There’s heartbreak and then you fall in love again and then there’s heartbreak and you fall in love again and it’s just like this common theme of impermanence and me learning that as I get older."

She continued: "The best thing you can do is try to keep dancing and enjoy it."

Camila split from her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, back in November after two and a half years of dating.

The 25-year-old sings about moving on from her relationship with Shawn and how their situation is ‘changing so fast’ as they go their separate ways.

The track comes after Shawn released his own breakup song, ‘It’ll Be Okay’, back in December.

Despite the breakup, the pair have continued to show their support to each other on social media posts.

We're so glad they're still on good terms!

