WATCH: Calvin Harris Responds To Little Mix Collab Rumours

Calvin Harris joined Capital Breakfast where he spoke about his highly anticipated sequel to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

Calvin has been inundated with requests for a follow-up of the hit album since its release in 2017.

Is A Jade Thirlwall X Calvin Harris Collaboration Coming?

The DJ has been incredibly tight lipped regarding a release date or potential collaborations, so Capital Breakfast decided to have some fun...

Calvin Harris answered questions surrounding Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2. Picture: Getty

Roman, Sian & Sonny asked the 'One Kiss' hitmaker a series of questions about the upcoming album, to which Calvin was only allowed to provide fake answers.

When asked how many members of Little Mix featured on the album, Calvin quickly responded: "Oh, all twelve of them.."

Jade Thirlwall has ignited collab rumours. Picture: Getty

Speculation over a collaboration between Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and the Scottish DJ was ignited last Tuesday, after Calvin posted about the upcoming album on his Instagram.

Jade was one of many celebs who commented on the post, but hers caused particular interest as it simply said "We're ready."

While neither Calvin or Jade have confirmed the rumours, fans are keeping their fingers crossed that a collab is on the way!

