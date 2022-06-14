WATCH: Calvin Harris Responds To Little Mix Collab Rumours

14 June 2022, 14:38

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Calvin Harris joined Capital Breakfast where he spoke about his highly anticipated sequel to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

Calvin Harris joined Capital Breakfast to chat about his new track with Dua Lipa as well as answering some questions surrounding the release of his highly anticipated sequel to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

Calvin has been inundated with requests for a follow-up of the hit album since its release in 2017.

Is A Jade Thirlwall X Calvin Harris Collaboration Coming?

The DJ has been incredibly tight lipped regarding a release date or potential collaborations, so Capital Breakfast decided to have some fun...

Calvin Harris answered questions surrounding Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2
Calvin Harris answered questions surrounding Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2. Picture: Getty

Roman, Sian & Sonny asked the 'One Kiss' hitmaker a series of questions about the upcoming album, to which Calvin was only allowed to provide fake answers.

When asked how many members of Little Mix featured on the album, Calvin quickly responded: "Oh, all twelve of them.."

Jade Thirlwall has ignited collab rumours
Jade Thirlwall has ignited collab rumours. Picture: Getty

Speculation over a collaboration between Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and the Scottish DJ was ignited last Tuesday, after Calvin posted about the upcoming album on his Instagram.

Jade was one of many celebs who commented on the post, but hers caused particular interest as it simply said "We're ready."

While neither Calvin or Jade have confirmed the rumours, fans are keeping their fingers crossed that a collab is on the way!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

When did Gemma and Jacques from Love Island date and how long were they together?

When Did Love Island’s Gemma Owen Date Jacques O’Neill & Why Did They Split?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been together since 2016

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Complete Relationship Timeline

Joel Corry at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Joel Corry's Set At The Summertime Ball Was One Huge Party

Events

Kim and Pete packed on the PDA on their holiday

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Share Cosy Snaps From Romantic Holiday

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells

TV & Film

Everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Remi Lambert

Love Island’s Remi Lambert: The Key Facts You Need To Know About The Bombshell

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Events

Lauren Spencer-Smith debuted in the best way at the Summertime Ball

Lauren Spencer-Smith Brought The Break-Up Anthems To The Ball

Events

Exclusive
George Ezra joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: George Ezra Reflects On His Jubilee Concert Performance

Exclusive
Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star