Exclusive

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

7 June 2021, 08:28

Calvin Harris spoke about his highly anticipated sequel to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, saying that he doesn't know if there's need for it.

Calvin Harris' fans have been inundating his mentions with requests for Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, ever since he released the original album in 2017.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 'By Your Side' producer said "I don't know if there's any need for [Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2], I suppose is what I'm saying.

> Calvin Harris Explains Why He Shut Down A Troll Who Claimed He "Sold Out"

Calvin Harris released a collaboration with Tom Grennan
Calvin Harris released a collaboration with Tom Grennan. Picture: Twitter

"I think Vol. 1 hasn't quite done its job yet," continued Calvin Harris, explaining that people - mainly in America - are still discovering the first album.

The Scottish DJ said that he wanted the album - which contained 'Slide' and 'Heatstroke' - was a lot of hard work to produce, and said that was a further reason as to why he wouldn't make a sequel.

Calvin Harris recently collaborated with Tom Grennan on his latest single, 'By Your Side', and said that he had some unreleased collaborations with "huge names".

> Download Global Player For The Latest Calvin Harris News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson revealed she's been in rehearsals for something special

Jesy Nelson Teases First Solo Performance After Leaking New Music

Joe Jonas praised Taylor Swift for re-recording her albums

Joe Jonas Praises Taylor Swift For Re-Recording Her Old Albums

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship is said to be growing stronger

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Olivia Wilde ‘Grow Closer’ Amid Quality Time In London

Liam Payne talks about how fame impacts his family life

Liam Payne Explains Why We Don’t See Pictures Of His Son Bear

Liam Payne has been dating Maya Henry since summer 2019

Liam Payne And Maya Henry Relationship Timeline: From Getting Engaged To Why They Split

Liam Payne

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby

Halsey Pregnant: Due Date, Is She Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne