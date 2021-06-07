Exclusive

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Calvin Harris spoke about his highly anticipated sequel to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, saying that he doesn't know if there's need for it.

Calvin Harris' fans have been inundating his mentions with requests for Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, ever since he released the original album in 2017.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 'By Your Side' producer said "I don't know if there's any need for [Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2], I suppose is what I'm saying.

> Calvin Harris Explains Why He Shut Down A Troll Who Claimed He "Sold Out"

Calvin Harris released a collaboration with Tom Grennan. Picture: Twitter

"I think Vol. 1 hasn't quite done its job yet," continued Calvin Harris, explaining that people - mainly in America - are still discovering the first album.

The Scottish DJ said that he wanted the album - which contained 'Slide' and 'Heatstroke' - was a lot of hard work to produce, and said that was a further reason as to why he wouldn't make a sequel.

Calvin Harris recently collaborated with Tom Grennan on his latest single, 'By Your Side', and said that he had some unreleased collaborations with "huge names".

> Download Global Player For The Latest Calvin Harris News And Gossip