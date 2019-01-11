WATCH: Calvin Harris Explains Why He Shut Down A Troll Who Claimed He "Sold Out"

11 January 2019, 12:13

Calvin Harris opened up about his thoughts about responded to a troll on Twitter, who claimed his latest album was purely a "cash grab".

Calvin Harris has been producing music since 2002, so he knows a thing or two about making hits. Which is why the 'Bounce' DJ had to respond to a troll on Twitter.

The Scotsman caught up with Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay and explained, "The 'sold out' thing always makes me laugh".

Calvin Harris called out a troll who accused him for being a "cash grab"
"I got a record deal 13 years ago. That was the day I sold out. As soon as you sign on the dotted line to a major music label, that is the day you sell out," continued Calvin.

He went on to explain that since he got his deal, he has released "four or five different types of music", so was confused as to how people could criticise his music, despite not hearing all of his previous songs.

"So for someone to tell me what I'm doing, you're barking up the wrong tree, mate, because I've done everything," finished Calvin Harris.

NOTE: Never mess with Calvin. He will come for you. And he will win.

