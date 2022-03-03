Exclusive

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

By Fiona Hayward

Becky Hill recently won the BRIT award for Best Dance Act, so Capital Breakfast wanted to celebrate her success by crowning her as official pop music royalty.

Becky Hill joined Capital Breakfast where she was given a royal coronation in honour of her recent BRIT award win.

The 'Afterglow' singer thought she was coming in for a normal interview, but Roman, Sonny & Siân had other plans.

Upon arriving at Capital, Becky was presented with a throne, crown and a full brass-band playing her hits.

Becky Hill gets crowned music royalty. Picture: Getty

Once in the studio, Roman, Sonny & Siân also provided Becky with some elocution lessons, with help from Celebs Go Dating's Tom Read.

Tom coached Becky on her pronunciation and table manors, making her fit for any royal occasion.

She also treated the gang to a special rendition of her hit, 'I Wish You Well' in her best Queen's English.

During the chat Becky also spoke about her post-BRITS antics and how she actually broke the award at an after party.