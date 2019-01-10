WATCH: Vicky Pattison Hits Back At Bodyshamers After Unflattering Holiday Pap Pics

Vicky Pattison hit back at troll who body shamed her latest holiday pictures. Picture: Instagram

The former Geordie Shore star slammed trolls for their rude remarks about her body after she was papped in unflattering photographs while on holiday in Mexico for her sister’s wedding.

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has hit back at trolls who criticised her body after unflattering photos of her on holiday emerged this week.

Vicky, aged 31, took to Instagram to post a couple of videos slamming those individuals who made a big deal about the cellulite that was visible in the paparazzi photographs from her current holiday in Mexico.

Vicky has been keeping her fans up to date with daily updates from the idyllic resort she’s been spending the past couple of weeks at for her sister’s hen do and wedding, where she was targeted by a sneaky paparazzo.

She posted, “Soooooooo, I’m sorry to whinge and have to post this but I’ve had about enough of s**tty articles, online bullies, body shaming, trolling and negativity! And I’m hoping this will silence everything.”

She also slammed claims that she had stood in front of her sister in a photo, blocking her out to steal the limelight, telling fans, “Attending my sisters wedding yesterday was beautiful - but let’s face it, I’d have to be dead inside to not wonder about what was meant to of my future and feel a little sad and hurt.

Trolls also targeted Vicky Pattison by claiming she had stood in front of her sister in this photo to steal the limelight. Picture: Instagram

"But none the less, I couldn’t have been happier for her and [husband Danny]! The implication that I would somehow try and steal the limelight from her on her on her big day has hurt me so much.

“To add insult to injury I’m now being body shamed over some unflattering pap pics and I can’t believe we’re still on this hype in 2019."

She added, "Anyway, watch the video, it’s all in there, I’m off to drink tequila and tell every woman I see that I think she’s smart, funny, pretty and important.”

Vicky’s a proud advocate for women being celebrated at whichever size and shape they are – and let’s face it, even supermodels get cellulite, so everybody just needs to get over it!

