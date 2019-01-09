Vicky Pattison Blasted For ’Standing In Front Of The Bride’ At Her Sister’s Wedding

Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison has been criticised for 'blocking the bride' in a photograph. Picture: instagram

Vicky Pattison has hit back at trolls who accused her of stealing the limelight at her sister’s wedding by ‘blocking the bride’ in a photograph.

The former Geordie Shore star, who recently called off her engagement to John Noble, uploaded the snap from the Mexican nuptials on Tuesday.

The caption read: “My ladies for life. I’m just so lucky to know you both [Laura Adamson] and @sk_nowles!! Congratulations my darlin Laura - no one deserves this more than you.” [sic]

But despite her heartfelt words, the post has been flooded with negative comments.

One follower wrote: “But why are you standing in front of the bride?”

Another added: "It's a beautiful photo but the first thing that comes to mind is why you're standing blocking the view of the bride."

Enraged by the comments, Vicky hit back, saying: “That’s where my sister asked me to stand. Now, what exactly did you gain from that bitchy comment?!

“Or were you hoping I’d say that I’m that attention hungry and desperate I couldn’t imagine the thought of my baby sister, the most important person in my life, having the focus on her for one day?! Just get a life.

“People like you are the precise reason I don’t post pictures of my friends and more importantly family on my Instagram more regularly - as you make something that should be wonderful and happy quite dark and negative.”

Vicky has had a tough start to the year after splitting from her fiancé, John Noble.

Footage of her ex-partner 'grinding' on a mystery woman in Dubai hit the headlines in November and Vicky admitted she was left in 'physical pain' by the ordeal.

