Vicky Pattison Blasted For ’Standing In Front Of The Bride’ At Her Sister’s Wedding

9 January 2019, 11:08

Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison has been criticised for 'blocking the bride' in a photograph.
Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison has been criticised for 'blocking the bride' in a photograph. Picture: instagram

Vicky Pattison has hit back at trolls who accused her of stealing the limelight at her sister’s wedding by ‘blocking the bride’ in a photograph.

The former Geordie Shore star, who recently called off her engagement to John Noble, uploaded the snap from the Mexican nuptials on Tuesday.

The caption read: “My ladies for life. I’m just so lucky to know you both [Laura Adamson] and @sk_nowles!! Congratulations my darlin Laura - no one deserves this more than you.” [sic]

Vicky Pattison Shares Post About “Struggling Souls” After Fiancé John Noble Spotted With Other Girl

But despite her heartfelt words, the post has been flooded with negative comments.

One follower wrote: “But why are you standing in front of the bride?”

Another added: "It's a beautiful photo but the first thing that comes to mind is why you're standing blocking the view of the bride."

Enraged by the comments, Vicky hit back, saying: “That’s where my sister asked me to stand. Now, what exactly did you gain from that bitchy comment?!

“Or were you hoping I’d say that I’m that attention hungry and desperate I couldn’t imagine the thought of my baby sister, the most important person in my life, having the focus on her for one day?! Just get a life.

“People like you are the precise reason I don’t post pictures of my friends and more importantly family on my Instagram more regularly - as you make something that should be wonderful and happy quite dark and negative.”

Vicky has had a tough start to the year after splitting from her fiancé, John Noble.

Footage of her ex-partner 'grinding' on a mystery woman in Dubai hit the headlines in November and Vicky admitted she was left in 'physical pain' by the ordeal.

