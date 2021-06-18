Vanessa Hudgens Corrects A Kendall Jenner ‘Summer Body’ Caption

Vanessa Hudgens corrected a caption about Kendall Jenner's summer bod. Picture: PA / Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens is being praised for correcting an Instagram caption about Kendall Jenner’s summer bod.

When Vanessa Hudgens noticed a publication’s caption alongside a stunning snap of bikini-clad Kendall Jenner, she took it upon herself to make sure every one feels comfortable in their swimwear.

“Summer bod,” the pic was captioned, alongside a smoking picture of Kendall.

Vanessa decided to correct the comment to: “*a* summer bod. Cause all bodies in the summer are summer bods. Just sayin.”

Kendall Jenner's not one to shy away from bikini snaps. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

She also added a winking emoji to keep the mood light.

As well as heaps of clapping emojis, the High School Musical star was flooded with praise for her comment.

“You’re right, queen,” replied one, as another commented: “ALL bodies. She said what she said.”

Vanessa Hudgens made sure to include 'all' summer bodies. Picture: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

“This is everything,” agreed a third, as someone else wrote: “Came here for THIS! Thank you.”

We'd also like to add Vanessa did like the picture.

