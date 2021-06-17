Why Kendall And Kylie Jenner Featured Less On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner and sister Kylie featured less on the Kardashians. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner had one rule when it came to filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has wrapped after 14 years and 20 seasons, closing a pretty big chapter for Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and their younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

And as the Kardashians mark the finale, a producer on the show has been divulging some behind-the-scenes information about the most famous family on the planet.

How To Watch The Kardashian Reunion Episode In The UK

While the dramatic lives of Kim – who is currently getting divorced form husband Kanye West – and her sisters played out on screen, youngest siblings Kendall and Kylie kept their private lives off camera.

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Executive producer Farnaz Farham spoke to The Daily Dish podcast about why we saw less of the Jenner sisters as they grew older.

"I feel like Kylie became more participatory this last season towards the end, and Kendall has dipped in and out," she said.

"But they were at an age...like, if you think about when you're a young adult coming into your adulthood, I think you sometimes care a lot more what the outside world has to say about you."

She added: "Kylie did share her relationship with Tyga. We showed their relationship quite a bit on Keeping Up, and then Travis didn't really want to participate."

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's sisters and mum featured more on the Kardashians. Picture: Getty

Farnaz also chatted about why Kendall in particular made the rule that her love life wouldn’t feature on the series.

Only recently Kendall has even been sharing her relationship with Devin Booker on Instagram, recently celebrating their one-year anniversary with a rare photo of them together.

Kendall Jenner only rarely shares pictures with boyfriend Devin Booker. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

She said: “Kendall's always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show and in the show.

"Because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are. So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."

The Kardashians ended with season 20 in June, with a reunion episode airing one week later to look back at the family’s iconic show.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital