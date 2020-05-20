Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce Said He ‘Didn’t Think He’d Make It To 30’ In Haunting Instagram Post Months Before His Death

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead at his apartment. Picture: Getty / Gregory Tyree Boyce/Instagram

Gregory Tyree Boyce posted a haunting message on Instagram months before the Twilight star’s sudden death.

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his 27-year-old girlfriend were found dead at his Las Vegas apartment on 13 May.

Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju’s causes of death have not yet been confirmed.

And in an emotional Instagram post six months before their deaths, the actor said he didn’t think he would ‘make it to see 30’.

Gregory Tyree Boyce didn't think he'd 'make it to see 30'. Picture: Gregory Tyree Boyce/Instagram

In a post uploaded in December, Boyce reflected on ‘mistakes’ he’d made in his life alongside a childhood photo of himself and a more recent selfie.

He wrote: “At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive.

“Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!”

The haunting post was made on 5 December 2019.

Boyce had a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, who he regularly visited in LA.

The actor and his girlfriend were found by his cousin who noticed their car was still at their house when he was meant to be in LA.

A source told E! News: “His cousin went to check on him and found them.”

The actor moved to Las Vegas to help his mum but often commuted to LA for acting jobs and to visit his daughter.

Gregory and Natalie had apparently been together for just over a year.

