Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce And His Girlfriend Found Dead At Las Vegas Apartment

Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead at their apartment. Picture: Getty / Gregory Tyree Boyce/Instagram

Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, has been found dead at his apartment in Las Vegas alongside his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, 27.

Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, who starred in Twilight alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in 2008, and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were found dead on 13 May at their home in Las Vegas.

The couple’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

However, sources told TMZ an unknown white powdery substance was allegedly found at the scene – this remains unconfirmed by authorities.

Greg and his girlfriend were found by his cousin who noticed their car was still at their house when he was meant to be in LA.

A source told E! News: “His cousin went to check on him and found them.”

The actor moved to Las Vegas to help his mum but often commuted to LA for acting jobs and to visit his daughter Alaya, 10.

Gregory and Natalie had apparently been together for just over a year.

His family released a statement to the publication, saying he was “the light of our lives.”

They said: “We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death.

"The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first. The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your well wishes.”

Boyce was known for his role in the first Twilight film series, playing a character who almost hit Bella Swan (played by Kristen Stewart) with his car before she’s saved by vampire Edward Cullen, Robert Pattinson’s character.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

