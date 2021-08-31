Tommy Fury Includes Molly-Mae ‘Lucky Charm’ In Boxing Robe As He Makes US Debut

Tommy Fury paid a sweet tribute to girlfriend Molly during his US boxing debut. Picture: Getty / Tommy Fury/Instagram

By Capital FM

Tommy Fury made sure to include girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague’s lucky charm in his boxing outfit when he made his US debut.

Love Island star Tommy Fury had to jet to America without girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague this week, after she was unable to join him Stateside for his debut across the pond.

But he made sure to incorporate Molly and her lucky charm ahead of his fight with Anthony Taylor, to make up for the fact she couldn’t be by his side.

Etched into the belt on his patriotic red and blue robe, Tommy had Ellie Belly, Molly’s beloved cuddly toy she brought into the 2019 villa with her, beside his name.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae met in 2019 on Love Island. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

“Anyone spot Tommy’s lucky charm?” Molly wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a picture of her boyfriend.

Tommy had a row of stars on the cuffs of his robe, a Union Jack on his right shoulder, and rosary beads on his left.

Fans couldn’t help but swoon over Tommy’s tribute to his girlfriend, taking to Twitter to praise their adorable relationship.

“Tommy Fury having Ellie belly on his robe as a good luck charm… ladies never settle for anything less [sic],” one fan tweeted.

Tommy Fury won against Anthony Taylor. Picture: Getty

“Tommy fury having Ellie belly on his robe has tipped me over edge,” added another emotional fan.

After winning in the ring, Tommy took to the mic to say “that was for the both of you,” and it seemed he was in fact talking about Molly and her beloved toy.

The moment had viewers watching the game weeping.

“I AM SORRY did tommy fury just say molly that was for both of you please tell me he means ellie belly cos i have genuinely just cried,” one person wrote.

There was speculation Tommy would fight YouTuber Jake Paul after the internet star lost to Tyron Woodley on the same night, but the islander reckons he won’t see the blogger in the ring again, claiming he “doesn’t have the guts.”

