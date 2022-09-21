Taylor Swift Reveals First Track From Upcoming Album ‘Midnights’

21 September 2022, 07:50 | Updated: 21 September 2022, 07:57

Taylor reveals the first track off 'Midnights'
Taylor reveals the first track off 'Midnights'. Picture: getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Through a new series of TikTok videos, the singer will be using a bingo cage to share the whole track list.

Taylor Swift has begun revealing the names of her tracks on her forthcoming album ‘Midnights’, through a new TikTok series, ‘Midnights Mayhem With Me.’

Swift posted the title reveal at midnight via TikTok using a bingo ball machine, with 13 ping-pong balls corresponding to the number of tracks on her album.

Taylor Swift Fans Think They've Unearthed Two Taylor's Version Debut Tracks

The first song title, which belongs to the 13th track, was revealed to be 'Mastermind.'

Speaking about the new series Swift shared: “I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs when giving you information about my music, and I’m not here to deny that. But I am here to defy that."

“I’m going to be using this technologically advanced device to help me allow fate to decide exactly what track titles I’m going to be announcing, and in what order."

While Swift hasn't shared the timeframe of the reveals, 'Midnights' is set to be released exactly 1 month from today (October 21).

Taylor is awarded NSAI’s Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award
Taylor is awarded NSAI’s Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award. Picture: getty

The 'Bad Blood' singer also made headlines yesterday (September 20) after she was named the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI).

After accepting the award, Swift gave a 13-minute speech where she discussed the re-recording of her first six studio albums.

“Writing songs is my life’s work and my hobby and my never-ending thrill. I am moved beyond words that you, my peers, decided to honour me in this way for work I’d still be doing if I had never been recognised for it.”

“Part of my re-recording process has included adding songs that never made the original albums, but songs I hated to leave behind. I’ve gone back and recorded a bunch of them for my version of my albums.”

Taylor also referenced the 10 minute version of 'All Too Well', before treating the audience to a live performance of the hit song.

“I never could’ve imagined when we wrote it that that song would be resurfacing ten years later,” Swift said.

“But a song can defy logic or time. A good song transports you to your truest feelings and translates those feelings for you. A good song stays with you even when people or feelings don’t."

Congrats Taylor!

