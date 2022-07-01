Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are Reportedly ‘Secretly Engaged’

1 July 2022, 09:38

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly in the process of planning a wedding.

Taylor Swift has reportedly got engaged to actor Joe Alwyn, with the couple set to tie the knot in 18 months time.

Despite the pair not confirming the rumours, Joe is said to have popped the question to Taylor a few months ago and she's apparently been wearing an engagement ring in private, around their closest friends and family.

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

Rumours began circling back in January of this year, after the couple were spotted taking a romantic trip to Cornwall.

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged. Picture: Getty

The couple, who have been dating since 2016, are reportedly planning a "simple yet elegant wedding."

A source close to Joe told the tabloids: "Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy and very, very in love."

"They've actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends, everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too."

"They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged. Picture: Getty

Taylor began dating the Conversations With Friends star in 2016 after they were rumoured to have met at at that year's Met Gala.

The couple have remained notoriously private throughout their six-year relationship and have only appeared in public together a handful of times.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged. Picture: Getty

The couple split their time between Joe's home city of London and Taylor's home in Nashville.

Despite rarely commenting on the relationship, Taylor has given an insight into their bond through her music, within her popular racks 'Gorgeous' & 'London Boy.'

Using the pseudonym 'William Bowery', Joe also famously penned lyrics for her 2020 Grammy award winning album, Folklore.

In her acceptance speech at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Swift thanked Alwyn, saying: "I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged. Picture: Getty

We wish the happy couple all the best!

