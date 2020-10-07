Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s Cutest Picture Moments

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's romance is mainly kept out of the spotlight. Picture: PA

Folklore singer Taylor Swift and her longterm boyfriend Joe Alwyn are one of the cutest couples in showbiz and to prove it, we take a look back at their best photo moments.

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are one of our favourite celebrity couples and it seems things are only getting better and better for them as they’re surrounded by engagement rumours.

It’s believed Taylor and Joe began dating in 2016, however, as many fans will know, the Folklore singer and the actor have kept their romance incredibly quiet over the years they’ve been dating.

But, despite their relationship unfolding mostly behind closed doors, Taylor fans believe she’s been letting us know a few romance secrets through her songs such as Lover.

So to celebrate Taylor and Joe’s romance, we take a look back at their cutest moments in pictures:

One of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's first public nights out was in New York. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Joe’s New York date night - 2019

It’s one of the rare occasions we’ve seen them out and about in public but the couple proved just how good they look together while dining in one of their favourite cities.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn enjoyed a night at the BAFTAs together in 2019. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Joe’s BAFTA night out - 2019

It was a big public night out for the couple as they attended the British BAFTA’s together in London.

Dressed to impress for the big film night, the couple were photographed hand in hand.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Instagram didn't do anything to prevent romance rumours. Picture: Instagram

Taylor and Joe’s holiday snaps - 2018

Okay, so not technically a photo of them together but the closest we’re ever going to get to them in one photo on Instagram.

In the early days of their relationship, both Taylor and Joe took a photo beside the same cactus on what was believed to have been a couple holiday for the pair.

Taylor and Joe’s PDA - 2020

It was the screen grab fans couldn’t get enough of as Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary landed.

Showing a rare glimpse into their relationship, their little cuddle was soon all over social media.