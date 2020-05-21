Shelby Tribble Pregnant With Sam Mucklow: Baby Due Date, Sex, And Other Details

Shelby Tribble is pregnant with boyfriend Sam Mucklow. Picture: Shelby Tribble/Instagram

TOWIE star Shelby Tribble is pregnant with her first baby, but do she and Sam Mucklow know the sex of their baby and have they discussed baby names?

Shelby Tribble, aged 27, and boyfriend Sam Mucklow, 28, are expecting their first baby, with the TOWIE stars announcing Shelby is pregnant with a cute Instagram photo – but do the couple know the due date of their little one and have they found out the sex?

Parents-to-be Shelby and Sam shared an ultrasound scan of their baby when revealing their news to the world and Shelby has since been showing off her blossoming baby bump.

Here are the details of Shelby and Sam’s baby we know so far…

What is Shelby Tribble’s baby due date?

Shelby Tribble is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Sam Mucklow/Instagram

Reality stars Shelby and Sam announced their pregnancy news on 18 May with a photo of Sam holding up a baby scan, as Shelby clutched onto her man in excitement.

They wrote in the caption: “Something fantastic is making us glad, we’re changing our names to Mum and Dad.”

Couples typically announce their pregnancy after the three month mark, so if Shelby has just passed her first trimester her baby is likely due in November this year.

Shelby is yet to confirm her due date.

Shelby Tribble and Sam Mucklow are to be parents. Picture: PA

Have Shelby Tribble and Sam Mucklow found out the sex of their baby?

Shelby and Sam haven’t yet divulged the details about their baby, so fans are yet to discover whether they’ve found out if they’re having a baby boy or a girl.

