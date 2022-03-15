Shawn Mendes Addresses Intense Attention On His Relationship With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split in November 2021
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split in November 2021. Picture: Alamy
Shawn Mendes has spoken out on the intense media attention his relationship with Camila Cabello garnered until their split in November.

Shawn Mendes has quite literally grown up in the spotlight, so when it emerged in 2019 he was dating Camila Cabello fans quickly became obsessed with their relationship and the couple were constantly being papped.

Four months on from their split, Shawn has addressed the intense attention his private life and music received throughout their relationship.

Is Shawn Mendes Releasing A New Album?

“I honestly don’t care,” he told Billboard during an interview when they asked if the fascination on his relationship bothered him.

Shawn Mendes is working on a new album
Shawn Mendes is working on a new album. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, his longtime manager Andrew Gertler added: “He has always been really good at cutting through the clutter.”

Shawn and Camila broke up in November after two and a half years of dating, but they’ve already proved they’ve stayed close friends after being photographed hanging out in recent months.

Now, the 23-year-old is working on his new chapter and is focusing on himself, finding a passion for meditation which, as he reveals in his interview, turned into a deep dive on the Bhakti movement in Hinduism.

“I think everybody has a moment where they just decide it’s time to kind of do something different,” Shawn shared matter-of-factly. Now spirituality is “a part of my life that is much bigger than I actually even let on.”

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 25, 2021
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 25, 2021. Picture: Getty
Shawn Mendes was inspired by Chris Martin at the Global Citizen Live event
Shawn Mendes was inspired by Chris Martin at the Global Citizen Live event. Picture: Getty

He and Camila have both spoken about how their priorities shifted during the pandemic when they were forced to stay at home for almost two years.

While he works on new music, Shawn is writing songs that he ‘wants to hear’ instead of trying to write ‘big songs’, explaining: “There was a long while where I was convinced that you just had to write big songs. The type of music that I want to make, what I want to hear and what is important to me.”

Shawn released last album ‘Wonder’ in December 2020 and is gearing up to drop his next album later this year after being inspired by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin when he and Camila joined the band on stage at Global Citizen Live in New York in September to perform ‘Yellow’.

The young star hit the studio the very next day to work on single ‘It’ll Be Okay’ which he released in December.

