Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Prove They’re Still BFFs As They Walk Their Dog Together

7 January 2022, 17:09

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split in November
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split in November. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were pictured walking their dog together in Miami on Thursday, but are they back together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their split in November after a relationship of 18 months, but the couple have proved they’re still good friends.

During their romance they got adopted Golden Retriever puppy Tarzan and seemingly have joint custody of the dog after going separate ways.

Shawn Mendes Promises 'It'll Be Okay' With New Break-Up Lyrics

In photos obtained by MailOnline, Shawn and Camila can be seen walking their beloved pooch together, proving they’re still on friendly terms.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share dog Tarzan
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share dog Tarzan. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Instagram

But does this outing mean Shawn and Camila might be back together?

Shawn and Camila announced their split in November with a joint statement and although they’re still meeting up as friends and for the sake of their pup, they haven’t confirmed whether it means they’re back together.

In case fans needed taking back to 2015, the pop powerhouse pair were best of friends before they began dating in 2019.

They collaborated on ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ in 2015 and again in 2019 for ‘Señorita’.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were friends for years before they began dating
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were friends for years before they began dating. Picture: Getty

All the while, the couple were best pals before things took a romantic turn when they worked on steamy tune ‘Señorita’.

Fast forward to the end of 2021 however and a new album each, one quarantine spent together and a puppy adopted, it turned out things just weren’t meant to be.

They said in their joint split statement: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends, we all so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Reports later emerged the couple were ‘in different places in their lives’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

All of Kylie Jenner's glowing pregnancy photos

All Of Kylie Jenner's Baby Bump Pictures Throughout Her Pregnancy

Faye Winter gives Love Island advice ahead of next season

Faye Winter's Words Of Warning To Love Island 2022 Applicants

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a tumultuous relationship

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Relationship Timeline As They Prepare For Baby Number 2

Features

There's a surprising link between Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson and Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian Fans Unearth Link Between Pete Davidson And Kanye West’s New Girlfriend Julia Fox
What was Molly-Mae's job before Love Island?

What Did Molly-Mae Hague Do Before Love Island?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night