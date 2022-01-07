Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Prove They’re Still BFFs As They Walk Their Dog Together

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split in November. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were pictured walking their dog together in Miami on Thursday, but are they back together?

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their split in November after a relationship of 18 months, but the couple have proved they’re still good friends.

During their romance they got adopted Golden Retriever puppy Tarzan and seemingly have joint custody of the dog after going separate ways.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, Shawn and Camila can be seen walking their beloved pooch together, proving they’re still on friendly terms.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share dog Tarzan. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Instagram

But does this outing mean Shawn and Camila might be back together?

Shawn and Camila announced their split in November with a joint statement and although they’re still meeting up as friends and for the sake of their pup, they haven’t confirmed whether it means they’re back together.

In case fans needed taking back to 2015, the pop powerhouse pair were best of friends before they began dating in 2019.

They collaborated on ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ in 2015 and again in 2019 for ‘Señorita’.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were friends for years before they began dating. Picture: Getty

All the while, the couple were best pals before things took a romantic turn when they worked on steamy tune ‘Señorita’.

Fast forward to the end of 2021 however and a new album each, one quarantine spent together and a puppy adopted, it turned out things just weren’t meant to be.

They said in their joint split statement: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends, we all so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Reports later emerged the couple were ‘in different places in their lives’.

