Exclusive

Sam Ryder On Singing The Next Bond Theme Tune

14 December 2022, 14:39

Sam Ryder on singing the next Bond theme
Sam Ryder on singing the next Bond theme. Picture: station owned

Sam Ryder revealed he'd always dreamt of writing a Bond song...

Sam joined Capital Breakfast
Sam joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: station owned

Sam Ryder joined Capital Breakfast to chat about his debut album, There's Nothing but Space, Man!

During his visit, Sam revealed that one of the songs featured on the album, Tiny Riot, had been influenced by James Bond.

Roman Kemp *Also* Doesn't Want 'James Bond' Role As Idris Elba Turns It Down

The singer shared that he had always dreamt of writing a tune for the franchise and had written the song as a pitch for the prestigious role...

"I want to do a Bond tune so bad. This isn't a good way of selling it, but I just... I've wanted to do one for years."

"I'd love to [do a] Tina Turner style & absolutely belt something out. There's been so many good ones recently I think. It's cool because it's opening up what a Bond song could be."

The Space Man singer then went on to reveal how this desire had inspired one of the tracks on his album.

"I wrote a song on my record, Tiny Riot, literally as a pitch for a Bond song, because Bond songs always have the same kind of chord structure and stuff."

You've got our vote, Sam!

Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

