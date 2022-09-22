Roman Kemp *Also* Doesn't Want 'James Bond' Role As Idris Elba Turns It Down

22 September 2022, 10:14 | Updated: 22 September 2022, 10:53

Roman Kemp is officially turning down the role of James Bond
Roman Kemp is officially turning down the role of James Bond. Picture: Global / Alamy

By Owen Bush

Don't worry Idris, Roman Kemp doesn't fancy the role of 'James Bond' either.

Idris Elba said earlier this week he no longer wants to take on the James Bond role, as he "doesn't see James Bond" when he looks in the mirror - Elba told The Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, Roman Kemp also is, very much, quite happy not to receive the role - despite no claims of auditions, interviews, or phone calls from Barbara Broccoli.

During Capital Breakfast Roman said: "Idris Elba has come out and said ‘don’t wanna be Bond anyway’. I don’t know if I believe that. Can you just do that though?

"That’s like me saying ‘do you know what, I don’t actually want that role, gonna turn it down'."

Roman was also quick to remind us his name was *somewhere* in the running for it.

Idris Elba has turned down the role of James Bond
Idris Elba has turned down the role of James Bond. Picture: Getty

We'd just like to remind you his name was below the likes of Hollywood hunks Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and Regé Jean Page...

The films' creator Barbara Broccoli said in a Variety interview she understood why Elba turned it down, explaining: "The thing is, it's going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it's a 10-, 12-year commitment.

"So he's probably thinking, 'Do I really want that thing?' Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it]."

Meanwhile, to clear up all that speculation around his own nam, Roman finally declared on the show: "I am officially turning down the role of James Bond."

However Roman has said, if they do offer it to him, he will 100 per cent take it...

