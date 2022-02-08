Pete Davidson Calls Kim Kardashian His ‘Girlfriend’ For The First Time

8 February 2022, 10:48

Pete Davidson called Kim Kardashian his 'girlfriend'
Pete Davidson called Kim Kardashian his 'girlfriend'. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram / Alamy
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are officially boyfriend and girlfriend, three months after they started dating.

Pete Davidson called Kim Kardashian his ‘girlfriend’ for the first time this week, a few months after they began dating following her stint on Saturday Night Live.

The couple have kept quiet on their romance throughout the rumours, but have been pictured holding hands and even on a romantic getaway over the past few weeks.

Why Kylie Jenner Isn’t Revealing Her New Baby Name Just Yet

But in a new interview Pete confirmed they’re serious about one another when he called the mum-of-four his ‘girlfriend’.

Speaking to People (The TV Show) host Kay Adams about how he spends his spare time, Pete casually dropped in the g-bomb.

He responded: “Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set.”

The comedian added: “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

Rumours Pete and Kim were dating started in October 2021, with the couple even sharing a kiss during one sketch where they impersonated Jasmine and Aladdin.

Since then, they’ve been pictured on dinner dates and hung out with each other’s families.

Meanwhile, Kim’s divorce from ex-husband Kanye West has turned somewhat messy after the rapper publicly blasted his wife on more than one occasion.

Pete doesn’t have social media so is likely out of the loop on much of Ye’s outbursts, but the SNL star was included in a lyric from the rapper’s new track ‘Eazy’.

“God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**,” Kanye sings.

And just weeks after the song dropped, Kanye enjoyed singing along to the lyric with his pals at his new girlfriend Julia Fox’s birthday party.

Ye and Julia have been dating since meeting on New Year's Eve.

