Montana Brown Shares Heartbreaking Post About Mike Thalassitis' Funeral After Giving Emotional Speech

Montana Brown made a speech at Mike Thalassitis' funeral. Picture: Getty / Montana Brown/Instagram

Montana Brown joined the rest of the Love Island stars to pay their respects at Mike Thalassitis’ funeral today, where the 23 year old gave a speech as her close friend was laid to rest.

Montana Brown said ahead of Mike Thalassitis’ funeral she “wished today would never come”, as hours later she gave an emotional speech about her Love Island co-star and close friend who tragically died on March 16.

An emotional Montana was pictured in tears alongside many other islanders at Mike’s funeral, with the star giving a heartfelt speech during the service which she said she hoped he would be listening to.

Montana Brown shared a picture from a FaceTime call with Mike Thalassitis. Picture: Montana Brown/Instagram

Ahead of the service Montana shared a picture of Mike she’d taken during one of their FaceTime calls, showing Megan McKenna’s ex boyfriend with a face mask on.

Alongside the sweet picture Montana wrote: “Miss the FaceTimes [heart] never felt so empty and anxious. Hope you’re above listening to my speech today... I know you’re pointing your finger at me right now and saying 'you cow' for uploading this #youwillneverbeforgotten #loveyou.”

Others at the funeral included Amber Davies, Jonny Mitchell, Zara McDermott, Samira Mighty, Ellie Brown, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

The Only Way Is Essex stars such as Mario Falcone and Joey Essex were also in attendance, as well as Love Island host Caroline Flack.

