Montana Brown Shares Emotional Eulogy From Mike Thalassitis’ Funeral As She Asks Reality Stars To ‘Learn From This’

Montana Brown gave a touching speech at Mike Thalassitis' funeral. Picture: Mike Thalassitis/Instagram / Montana Brown/Instagram

At the funeral of Mike Thalassitis Montana Brown urged her fellow reality TV stars not to forget what happened to Mike Thalassitis, and to learn from the tragic situation.

Love Island star Montana Brown has shared a snippet of the eulogy she read at Mike Thalassitis’ funeral, revealing an insight into their close friendship as well as the dark times he suffered before he tragically died on March 15.

Alongside a photo of herself on a boat, lifting her hat to the sky, Montana wrote in the Instagram post: “The last surprise was two weeks ago and I can tell you now Mike you surprised us all.

Montana Brown Shares Heartbreaking Post About Mike Thalassitis' Funeral After Giving Emotional Speech

“I never knew that you were in so much pain, and I’m sorry that you felt like you couldn’t share your demons with me or your family as I’ve spent some time with them over the past two weeks and they’re the most down to earth, lovely people and I’m so happy you had such a strong support network.”

Montana also said she will “never understand” the dark place he was in to have “pressed the final game over button”.

She continued: “I know there’s a lot of people in the room that would give absolutely anything to have you back. You were so misunderstood, and I feel privileged to have been your friend.”

The Love Island star then urged her fellow celebrities and those who knew Mike to “change yourself”, saying: “Change how you live your life, change how you love your loved ones and also change how you treat strangers.

“I can see a lot of reality faces in the room, please do not let this pass you by. It’s so hard, the rejection, the competitiveness, the need to constantly look like you’re ok, on social media. So let’s learn from this, we’re all in the same boat, we all have the same stresses…”

Mike’s funeral took place on April 5, where many of his Love Island co-stars attended, including Zara McDermott, Ellie Brown, Amber Davies, Jonny Mitchell and Camila Thurlow.

