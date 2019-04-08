Montana Brown Shares Emotional Eulogy From Mike Thalassitis’ Funeral As She Asks Reality Stars To ‘Learn From This’
8 April 2019, 13:17
At the funeral of Mike Thalassitis Montana Brown urged her fellow reality TV stars not to forget what happened to Mike Thalassitis, and to learn from the tragic situation.
Love Island star Montana Brown has shared a snippet of the eulogy she read at Mike Thalassitis’ funeral, revealing an insight into their close friendship as well as the dark times he suffered before he tragically died on March 15.
Alongside a photo of herself on a boat, lifting her hat to the sky, Montana wrote in the Instagram post: “The last surprise was two weeks ago and I can tell you now Mike you surprised us all.
Taking my hat off to big M in the sky 💗 for those of you who are asking to see my Eulogy... here’s just a bit of it. The last surprise was 2 weeks ago and I can tell you now Mike you surprised us all. I never knew that you were in so much pain, and I’m sorry that you felt like you couldn’t share your demons with me or your family as Ive spent some time with them over the past two weeks and they’re the most down to earth, lovely people and I’m so happy you had such a strong support network. So the human body strives to survive, cells regenerate, they reboot, they mutate all to keep the body alive. For Mikes mental illness to push him to the point where he wanted to self destruct and press that final game over button means that he must’ve been in such a dark place which we will never really understand. Mike, i truly believe you exhausted every avenue to avoid this outcome, as I know you knew you were loved, by so many people. You’re kind, you’re generous and sometimes very lairy.. but that’s the Mike that we all cherish and love. I know there’s a lot of people in the room that would give absolutely anything to have you back. You were so misunderstood, and i feel privileged to have been your friend, and I have to thank you for always being there for me, always sticking up for me and always telling me to stop being such a drama queen. You really were the best kind of person and I will always always remember you and learn from this awful situation. I keep thinking how we move through things so quickly these days, I mean life is so fast paced and people’s capacities to absorb something new often becomes maxed out. But the whole nation was shocked by this, and this isn’t something you should forget. So I’m looking at everyone here right and asking you to change yourself, change how you live your life, change how you love your loved ones and also change how you treat strangers. I can see a lot of reality faces in the room, please do not let this pass you by. It’s so hard, the rejection, the competitiveness, the need to constantly look like you’re ok, on social media. So let’s learn from this, we’re all in the same boat, we all have the same stresses...
“I never knew that you were in so much pain, and I’m sorry that you felt like you couldn’t share your demons with me or your family as I’ve spent some time with them over the past two weeks and they’re the most down to earth, lovely people and I’m so happy you had such a strong support network.”
Montana also said she will “never understand” the dark place he was in to have “pressed the final game over button”.
She continued: “I know there’s a lot of people in the room that would give absolutely anything to have you back. You were so misunderstood, and I feel privileged to have been your friend.”
The Love Island star then urged her fellow celebrities and those who knew Mike to “change yourself”, saying: “Change how you live your life, change how you love your loved ones and also change how you treat strangers.
“I can see a lot of reality faces in the room, please do not let this pass you by. It’s so hard, the rejection, the competitiveness, the need to constantly look like you’re ok, on social media. So let’s learn from this, we’re all in the same boat, we all have the same stresses…”
Mike’s funeral took place on April 5, where many of his Love Island co-stars attended, including Zara McDermott, Ellie Brown, Amber Davies, Jonny Mitchell and Camila Thurlow.