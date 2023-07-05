Molly-Mae Shares ‘Embarrassing’ Encounter With Beyoncé And Jay-Z

5 July 2023, 16:02

Molly-Mae stayed in the room next to Beyoncé
Molly-Mae stayed in the room next to Beyoncé. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague stayed in the very room next door to actual Beyoncé while in London.

Molly-Mae Hague shared a hilarious anecdote while chatting to fans on her latest vlog, recalling her recent stay in a London hotel where Beyoncé and Jay-Z shared the same floor.

In a YouTube video called, ‘let’s spend the week together’ which was filmed just before her birthday in May, the 24-year-old told fans about the birthday surprise planned by boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The couple stayed at The Corinthia as part of Tommy’s surprise, booking a two-floor suite for them and their baby girl Bambi, but were left shocked to find out Queen Bey was just next door.

Love Island Babies: From Molly-Mae's Baby Girl, To Montana Brown's Son

Molly said when they arrived she was surprised to see ‘a lot of security’ on their floor, telling her followers: “They weren’t just staying on the same floor as us, but in the room next door.”

Molly-Mae announces she's stepping down from her PLT creative director role

Molly-Mae celebrated her birthday in London
Molly-Mae celebrated her birthday in London. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram
Tommy Fury booked a surprise for Molly-Mae's birthday
Tommy Fury booked a surprise for Molly-Mae's birthday. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

She went on: “Their room was basically the whole floor. And anyway after a little bit of digging I discovered that the person staying next door to us was only Beyoncé. Yep, Beyonce and Jay-Z and their daughter.

“They had their whole team there and glam squad and it was absolute insanity, I still can’t get over it.”

Molly recalled trying to get a glimpse of Beyoncé, who was in town for her string of concerts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and decided to linger in the corridor outside of her own suite.

“I really didn’t wanna be that annoying person but there was one day where I was lingering in hopes that I might see something,” Molly said, adding: “And her, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and their whole team came out, but I think it was her security guard or security from the hotel came up to me and was like ‘please go back inside your room, she doesn’t want to see anyone right now or be asked for photos. She doesn’t want to be spoken to.’

“I was like ‘oh God, I wasn’t going to ask her for a photo or speak to her anyway I was just stood in the door.’

“I literally c*****d myself and scurried back inside the room and Tommy was like, ‘what are you doing? You’re embarrassing us.’” Molly added: “Luckily, our room had one of the little eye holes so I just looked out of that. They walked past the door and they were literally this close to me. It was a very mad moment and it probably consumed my whole London trip.”

The couple spent a few days in London for Molly’s birthday, staying at the luxurious Corinthia Hotel.

Beyoncé also posted photos from her stay, uploading a series of snaps of herself and Jay-Z in the corridor of the hotel.

