TOWIE Original Maria Fowler Welcomes Baby Girl & Reveals Daughter’s Name

Maria Fowler Instagram/ITV2. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

TOWIE’s Maria Fowler has given birth to a baby girl!

Mari Fowler, who was one of the original cast members of The Only Way is Essex, has given birth to a baby girl.

The former reality star announced the news on Instagram and revealed the cute name she has chosen for her new arrival.

Maria Fowler was one of the original TOWIE cast members. Picture: ITV2

Her post read: “Nellie Maria Batey.

“29th September 2020 9.31am 7lb 2oz Delivery was incredible. We’re both home and well. Our hearts are so full, she is just perfect.

“Thank you to all at Derby Royal hospital for everything, Ward 314 you were all amazing.”

Maria’s TOWIE pal Lauren Pope - who welcomed her own baby girl earlier this year - rushed to the comments section to congratulate the new mum, writing: “My gorgeous little birthday twin Nellie!! So happy for you guys.”

“Congrats to your beautiful fam! What a gorgeous name! Glad you are both doing well,” wrote Love Island Series 1 winner, Jess Hayes.

Dancing On Ice star Rebekah Vardy commented: “Congratulations!”

Maria shot to fame after appearing on TOWIE for the first two seasons.

However, she decided to leave before the third series began filming due to personal reasons in 2011.

She shares another daughter, named Evie with her husband, Kelvin Batey who she married in 2019.

