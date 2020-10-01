TOWIE Original Maria Fowler Welcomes Baby Girl & Reveals Daughter’s Name

1 October 2020, 16:59

Maria Fowler Instagram/ITV2
Maria Fowler Instagram/ITV2. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

TOWIE’s Maria Fowler has given birth to a baby girl!

Mari Fowler, who was one of the original cast members of The Only Way is Essex, has given birth to a baby girl.

The former reality star announced the news on Instagram and revealed the cute name she has chosen for her new arrival.

TOWIE Stars Congratulate Danielle Armstrong On Birth Of Baby Girl As She Reveals Name

Maria Fowler was one of the original TOWIE cast members.
Maria Fowler was one of the original TOWIE cast members. Picture: ITV2

Her post read: “Nellie Maria Batey.

“29th September 2020 9.31am 7lb 2oz Delivery was incredible. We’re both home and well. Our hearts are so full, she is just perfect.

“Thank you to all at Derby Royal hospital for everything, Ward 314 you were all amazing.”

Maria’s TOWIE pal Lauren Pope - who welcomed her own baby girl earlier this year - rushed to the comments section to congratulate the new mum, writing: “My gorgeous little birthday twin Nellie!! So happy for you guys.”

“Congrats to your beautiful fam! What a gorgeous name! Glad you are both doing well,” wrote Love Island Series 1 winner, Jess Hayes.

Dancing On Ice star Rebekah Vardy commented: “Congratulations!”

Maria shot to fame after appearing on TOWIE for the first two seasons.

However, she decided to leave before the third series began filming due to personal reasons in 2011.

She shares another daughter, named Evie with her husband, Kelvin Batey who she married in 2019.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Mabel has struggled with her mental health since childhood. But she's learning to accept it's part of who she is.

Mabel Opens Up About Mental Health & How She's Learned To Accept Anxiety Battle

Black Pound Day UK is set to be a monthly initiative

Black Pound Day 2020: What Is It And How To Support Black-Owned Businesses

Shawn Mendes is releasing a new album

Shawn Mendes' New Album Announcement Has Fans Falling In Love With Him All Over Again

Millie Bobby Brown up for Amy Winehouse role

Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play Amy Winehouse As Movie About Her Life Is In Works

TV & Film

Stormi Webster has a huge net worth.

Stormi Webster Net Worth: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Daughter’s Huge Fortune Revealed

Shawn Mendes has teased his new music

Shawn Mendes New Era Is Here: New Song And Album Details So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi