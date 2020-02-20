Love Island's Laura Whitmore And Boyfriend Iain Stirling Plead With Photographer To Stop Taking Pictures As They're Reunited For The First Time Since Caroline Flack’s Death

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling filmed the photographer following them around the airport. Picture: Getty

Laura Whitmore has hit out at a photographer taking photos of her and boyfriend Iain Stirling’s reunion in South Africa.

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and her voiceover boyfriend Iain Stirling were reunited at the airport in South Africa on Thursday morning, days after their friend and former host of the show Caroline Flack died by suicide on 15 February.

But their emotional reunion was seemingly interrupted when a photographer followed them through the airport and allegedly asked the couple “for a reaction”.

Love Island Host Laura Whitmore Sends Boyfriend Iain Stirling Sweet Message After Caroline Flack Tribute Airs On Monday Night

Laura took to Twitter after the ordeal, sharing a video Iain filmed of his girlfriend pleading with the paparazzi to leave them alone.

Laura Whitmore posted this statement to her Twitter account. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Twitter

She also took to Twitter with a statement, writing: “I landed in Cape Town this morning and it is the first time I’ve been with Iain since Caroline passed away. It’s been really hard being apart. At the airport a photographer took pictures of us both and we tried to ignore it but he continued to follow us as we got coffee and left the building.

“So I asked him would he stop as he had what he wanted. I said we were mourning a friend and could he allow us space. He said ‘can you give me a reaction. It’s a public place and I can take pictures if I want.’

“I have never courted the paparazzi but understand at work events it comes with the territory. But this morning was too much. Iain filmed him and he didn’t like it.

“I don’t like attacking people but we need to call people out when they do things like this. Iain and I just wanted some privacy.”

The current series of Love Island wraps up on Sunday 23 February, after six weeks on air.

Laura has been flying back and forth from the UK to host the show, as well as its chat show, Aftersun, while her boyfriend Iain has remained in South Africa to narrate the series.

The Irish 34-year-old stepped in to host the current show when Caroline announced she would be stepping down following her arrest in December.

